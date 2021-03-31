TRAINING TOYS TO KEEP YOUR PETS ACTIVE | BEST DOG TRAINING TOYS | ABK Grooming

Pune, India, 2021-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — It can be tough to keep the dog entertained. It can be more exhausting and continue and come up with new ideas to keep your dog busy than it is to really get up and do it. Dogs that are lonely get into mischief. We’re their primary source of fun, because if we don’t provide them with games, they’ll invent their own — which is how we end up with chewed-up shoes and curtains. You will reduce the risk of the dog having destructive behavior’s including repetitive barking or biting by playing with them many hours a day.

1. PLAY GAMES WITH FINDING TREATS

One of the simplest ways to wear out your dog is to play nose job sports. You’re emotionally tiring your dog out and letting them zero in on some of their innate talents as you teach them simple nose job games like “find the treats.” Gather some treats and make your dog keep an eye on you while you distribute them around the room. Give your dog the command to “find the sweets” and motivate him to do so, remembering to thank him each time he finds one.

a. OUTWARD HOUND NINA OTTOSSON TREAT MAZE DOG PUZZLE:

Treats are released from two holes in the reward dispenser, and dogs must find out how to extract them.

By pushing them to forage for food, it increases mental relaxation.

When you’ve filled the reward maze, shake the saucer a bit and pass the smell of the treats around, because the dog knows they’ll be getting treats soon.

b. OUTWARD HOUND, USA NINA OTTOSSON DOG SMART COMPOSITE GAME:

Powers the dog to practice new learning methods while challenging them to discover the reward.

It can hold both wet and dry kibble.

Made of a special composite material that looks and feels like natural wood but still being more sturdy.

Allows dogs to improve their catching abilities.

c. OUTWARD HOUND, USA NINA OTTOSSON TREAT TUMBLE BALL:

It tests the dog’s problem-solving abilities.

Through games, it improves mental simulation. Indoors and out, this game is a blast to enjoy. Ideal for piquing your dog’s curiosity in puzzles.

Teach your dog or puppy to indulge in puzzle games.

2. TUG of War Games

One of the easiest opportunities to partake in meaningful play with our dogs is to play tug of war. It’s a fantastic way for the dog to get both emotional and physical exercise. It can even be played indoors because it doesn’t take up a lot of room. And, contrary to common opinion, tugging will not make your dog vicious, nor will encouraging them to win make them dominate. Allowing the dog to win makes the game more enjoyable for them and encourages them to play more. It has been discovered that dogs who play tug with their owners are more loyal and confident.

a. TRIXIE, GERMANY PLAYING ROPE WITH WOVEN-IN BALL:

Enable your dog to pull and chew on the toy.

A braided, bright, and long-lasting cord.

Hand loop used. Cotton and polyester blend.

b. TRIXIE, GERMANY PLAYING ROPE, COTTON/POLYESTER:

Chewing on strings and other uniquely designed toys promotes good oral grooming and new air in your puppy.

Various nubs rub the gums while also assisting in the brushing of teeth and interdental spaces.

Chewing vigorously also encourages salivation, which helps to keep the dog’s teeth clean.

Cotton and polyester blend.

c. Trixie, Germany Rope Ring:

Chewing on strings and other uniquely designed toys promotes good oral grooming and new air in your puppy.

Various nubs rub the gums while also assisting in the brushing of teeth and interdental spaces.

Chewing vigorously also encourages salivation, which helps to keep the dog’s teeth clean. Cotton and polyester blend.

4. GO AND FIND TOYS GAMES:

Teach your dog the “go find it” game until they know the names of any of their toys. Put the dog’s toys in a pile or tub and instruct them to “go hunt” their favorite treat. You will make the game more difficult for your dog as they get better at it by and the amount of toys they have to sift through. Keep it interesting for them by rewarding them handsomely when they win with a treat or a short game of tug. This game will have a perfect mental exercise for your puppy.

5. HAND GAMES:

This is a perfect game to play with if you’ve been dreaming of training your dog some smell work games. Just certain dog treats are required; if you don’t have any, you can substitute chopped fruits and vegetables or make your own homemade dog treats.

Place a treat in one of your hands and play the Which Hand Game.

Fists should be closed and held out in front of the dog.

Allow the dog to pick which side it will be in.

When the dog sniffs or paws the right side, open it and hand the reward to them.

Don’t get disappointed if he makes a mistake; it takes a few attempts to get it right.

It would be useful to give a gentle “touch” order.

6. HIDE & SEEK GAMES:

Hide and seek does not seem to be particularly complex or exciting to humans, but it is a huge hit with dogs. If your dog doesn’t know how to sit, you can enlist the assistance of a friend by making them entertain your dog while you go hide, or you can practise your “stay” before you begin.

To stay updated with more such articles in future, visit ABK Grooming