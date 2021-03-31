Student of ODM Public School Has Scored the State Topper Spot in KVPY Scholarship Exam 2020

Bhubaneswar, Odisha, 2021-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Another accolade for the award board of ODM Public School. The Indian Institute of Science has declared the results for the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) Merit Scholarship 2020, and the Patia, Bhubaneswar based ODM Public School has topped this year’s result board with a total number of 11 students from the school successfully saving their spots in the merit list. Student of Class – 12 – Master Sashwat Sahu (SX Category) has secured the top spot at the state level, whereas Master Soumik Mandal, Suraj Pati, Debasis Panda, Adwit Barun, Aditya Kumar, Anubhav Mishra, and Chirag Nanda has successfully cleared the exam with remarkable numbers.

Similar to previous years, students of ODM Public School have once again proved their mettle and academic excellence when it comes to KVPY and other respected national level merit scholarship programs. The school authorities have congratulated the meritorious students, their parents and teachers associated with them for this remarkable feat.

On this occasion, the Founder & Chairman of ODM Educational Group – Dr Satyabrata Minaketan, Director – Indumati Ray & the whole ODM fraternity congratulate the success bringers wishing them all the very best for their bright and rewarding future. The whole success group and their parents have dedicated this remarkable achievement to the teachers of ODM Public School.

The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) is an on-going national level student merit scholarship program of fellowship in basic sciences initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, to attract highly motivated and talented students for pursuing basic science courses and research career in science. Qualifying students will receive a monthly fellowship of INR 5000 with an annual contingency grant of INR 20,000 for five years after their successful completion of class XII.

