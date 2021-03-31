Why Choose Ecosmob As the Best Source for Full-Featured Telepresence Solution for Legal Sector

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Given the current coronavirus crisis and the need for social distancing, remote working and collaboration has become the norm. Legal sector just cannot put off matters, some of which may be urgent. The solution is the use of telepresence solution to facilitate work. Lawyers can interact with each other and with clients. Judiciary can conduct proceedings with ease and safety. However, no two telepresence solutions are alike though features are more or less similar. It pays to spend some time and effort in selecting a telepresence solution for legal sector use to get the best return on investment. In this regard Ecosmob stands out with its custom telepresence solution.

Proprietary brands

You can choose to go with top brands like Cisco, HP, Teliris and Polycom but their telepresence solutions are expensive ($ 35000 to $ 300000!) and, besides, you are bound to their service contract which can be even more expensive. On the other hand, you get equally capable solutions from lesser known companies like Ecosmob.

Factors to consider

Purchase of telepresence solution is not to be done lightly. You need to consider various factors such as:

Does it require dedicated hardware?

Will you need to set up a telepresence room with lighting, furniture, acoustic treatment and peripherals? These add to the cost.

How much realism can you get from the solution?

How easy is it to use the solution?

How secure and reliable is it?

Is it customizable to your needs?

Cost

High end systems from the likes of Cisco can be expensive to acquire and to maintain. Consider Ecosmob’s telepresence solution. It costs a fraction and yet does not lack in features. On this point alone you can safely and with confidence choose Ecosmob telepresence solution for legal industry and judiciary.

Easy deployment

Neither the judiciary nor lawyers want a system that requires dedicated hardware and rooms for telepresence. What you need is a solution that works on ordinary desktop computers, laptops or smartphones with minimal setup. Ecosmob offers telepresence solutions that can be set up in a jiffy with minimum infrastructural requirement.

Ease of use and flexible features

Legal professionals cannot be expected to be tech savvy and be able to negotiate convoluted menu systems. Ecosmob’s telepresence solution is flexible and customized to suit each user. You have access to a dashboard and icons that let you carry out a range of functions with ease, learning the system in less than half an hour. You can schedule a conference and participants may use their own solutions to join in without the need for download of software. Plus, it is easy to:

Set up and schedule a conference and notify participants.

Hold one to one chats during ongoing telemeeting. You can do this through video, only audio or chat.

One person can speak with many like a speaker addressing members in a meeting and participants can respond to the main speaker besides being able to talk with each other.

Participants can join, leave and rejoin.

Record the entire session or not record the telepresence chat if you so wish.

Ecosmob custom implementation means that video flows smoothly in high definition without being affected by internet speeds and bandwidths. You do not experience annoying jitter. Plus, audio clarity is superb.

Whiteboard, file sharing

Whether it is judicial proceedings or lawyer-client/lawyer-lawyer interaction there is bound to be sharing of files and demonstration on screen. Ecosmob’s telepresence solution makes it easy to:

Show documents on screen

Show videos and images on screen to all participants or to selected participants

Use screen as a whiteboard to discuss matters, mark and annotate text if required

Send and receive documents and “take on record” as happens during judicial hearings

Security and confidentiality

Ecosmob builds in secure encryption and authentication to assure confidentiality of interaction and exchange of data.

Experience, services and support

Ecosmob’s telepresence solution is tried and tested. It will work. You are not going to experience critical issues like audio absence, video blanking, breaks or anything that can derail a planned telemeeting. Ecosmob team checks infrastructure, deploys the solution, carries out field trials and provides total support at all times and at short notice. Support is a vital element, especially in something as critical as telepresence solution for legal proceedings where you just cannot afford to have any glitches. Ecosmob meets stringent requirements.

Many legal firms and even courts are wary about telepresence solutions with cost being just one factor. Reliability is also of prime importance as well as ease of use. When you pick Ecosmob over the top names you get a superior, custom telepresence solution at a fraction of the price, quality assured, flawless performance and peace of mind knowing you have full support when required.