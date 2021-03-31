Bone Cement and Glue Market Worth $1,322.6 Million – Global Industry Segments and Leading Key Players

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — The overall Bone Cement and Glue Market size was used in the top-down approach to estimate the sizes of other individual submarkets (mentioned in the market segmentation—by type, application, end user, and region) through percentage splits from secondary and primary research. The bottom-up approach was also implemented (wherever applicable) for data extracted from secondary research to validate the market segment revenues obtained.

According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The report “Bone Cement and Glue Market by Type (PMMA, Calcium Phosphate, Natural, Synthetic), Application (Arthroplasty (Total Knee, Hip, Shoulder), Kyphoplasty, Vertebroplasty), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) – Global Forecast”, is expected to reach USD 1,322.6 Million, at a CAGR of 5.9%

The objectives of this study are as follows:

– To define, describe, segment, and forecast the market by type, application, end user, and region

– To forecast the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

– To identify micromarkets with respect to drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges, opportunities, and trends affecting the growth of the market

– To strategically analyze market segments and subsegments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

Bone cement is estimated to account for the largest market share.

On the basis of type, classified into bone cement and bone glue. The bone cement segment is expected to lead the global bone cement and glue market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include rising incidence of osteoporosis and increasing number of arthroplasty procedures across the globe.

The arthroplasty segment is estimated to dominate the market.

By application, the bone cement market is segmented into arthroplasty, kyphoplasty, vertebroplasty, and other applications. The arthroplasty segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global bone cement and glue market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of knee, hip, and shoulder injuries.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The global bone cement market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global bone glue market in the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered in Japan, China, and India. Factors such as rising focus of major players in emerging Asian countries and government support are driving the growth of the global market in this region.

Given the immense opportunities in major applications of bone cement and glue, market leaders and emerging players are increasingly focusing on the market in the segments mentioned above to increase their revenues and are also looking to expand their reach to emerging economies.

Major industry players adopted acquisitions and geographical expansions to maintain and improve their position in the bone cement and glue market. Stryker (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Heraeus Medical (Germany), Smith & Nephew (UK), and DJO Global (US) have been identified as the key players in this market. These companies have a broad product portfolio with comprehensive features and have also expanded their presence geographically. These leaders also have products for all end users in this market, a strong geographical presence, and they focus on continuous product innovations.