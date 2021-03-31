Covid-19 Impact on Dental Impression Systems Market worth USD 1.9 billion : Increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry

Pune, India, 2021-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ —

The growth in the dental impression systems market is mainly driven by factors such as the rising incidence of dental diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry. In addition, growing dental tourism in emerging markets and rising adoption of digital dentistry are expected to drive demand growth in the dental impression systems market during the forecast period.

[171 Pages Report] The global dental impression systems market is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2025 from USD 1.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period

This study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.

Market Dynamics

Rising incidence of dental diseases

Dental caries and other periodontal diseases

Increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry

Growing dental tourism in emerging markets

Covid-19 Impact on the Dental impression systems Market

The current COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a massive number of patients visiting healthcare facilities on a daily basis. As of December 2020, 63.8 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported across Africa, Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, and Oceania. The virus has resulted in approximately 1.5 million deaths. With the COVID-19 pandemic, most countries, including the whole of Europe, the US, India, and Australia, among others, are following complete nationwide lockdowns.

Get a sample PDF copy of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=256609208

Cosmetic dentistry is one of the fastest-growing segments in the dental industry. Several studies have estimated that the market for cosmetic dentistry will continue to grow at a rapid pace. With increasing disposable incomes, the willingness to undergo expensive cosmetic procedures has also increased among the population in various countries, specifically among the aging population. The increasing income levels in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil, which have a relatively high decayed, missing, and filled teeth (DMFT) index, is expected to boost the demand for dental impression systems in these countries during the forecast period.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for dental impression systems market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this regional market can be attributed to the rising patient volume, growing medical tourism, and increasing disposable incomes.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

The major players in the global dental impression systems market are 3M (US), Henry Schein (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), and Envista (US). Other prominent players in this market include Parkell, Inc. (US), Kettenbach GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Zest Dental Solutions (US), Keystone Industries (US), Ultradent Products, Inc. (US), Septodont Holding (US), GC Corporation (US), DETAX (Germany), Kerr Corporation (US), Ivoclar Vivadent (US), Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan), BEGO (Germany), Premier Dental Products Company (US), and DMG America (US).

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=256609208