Be a Friend with Diamonds in Shimmering Woods by Play’N Go

Without any doubt, everybody knows that diamonds are the best friends for everyone. Play'N Go wants to introduce you to its latest video slot – Shimmering Woods. The game has been released on 25 March and is full of precious gems, which will create unique vibes of the shimmering woods. Become a good friend for these diamonds and be rewarded to the greatest extent alongside Play'N Go.

The company’s latest enhancement will turn around your reality and transfer you to the fascinating adventure into the enchanted forest. Every step or spin can bring you the world’s most precious gems and diamonds. Don’t worry. You will only meet extraordinary precious stones, which can be split into two equal parts and provide you with a good reward. And from this point, we’re going to go deeper.

Precious Features are Waiting for You

The Shimmering Woods game was developed traditionally, touching the topic of the playground grid. The slot obtains five reels and three rows. The number of pay lines is unstable. By default, it is set up for 243 ones, but the game features a particular mechanic, which increases this number up to 7,776 lines for payouts. So, your chances to win can be increased significantly.

One of the most advantageous features within the game is a Splitting Symbol. In simple words, there is a small window above the playground field, where a random symbol appears. This symbol will play the role of the Splitting one and raise your winning chances (pay ways). Bear in mind that this symbol is changeable, and you will get a new one after each rotation of the reels.

And what about diamonds and precious stones? Of course, the diamonds and gems will reward you during the gameplay. There are many of them which are different in colours, tones and… payouts. The purple gem or Scatter Symbol is the most valuable. The match of three or more of them will trigger free spins bonus rounds. The more you get, the more rotations you will obtain. Despite these spins, you will be rewarded with Splitting Symbols as well. The number of these symbols varies from one to four.

You can also re-trigger the free spin bonus rounds by having the match of three or more Scatters during the bonus game. But the number of rotations will be less. So, you see how all the features can reward you.

What is Important?

Johan Törnqvist, CEO at Play’N Go, admits that there are two critical factors while developing games, namely an innovative approach and a creation of something new and exceptional:

“Things become popular for a reason… It’s important to introduce new experiences within the framework of what players love. You don’t always need to reinvent the wheel, but it’s important to keep things fresh.”

After launching the game, you will experience something new and get to know the diamonds closer. The Shimmering Woods video slot is available with its precious features right now.

