10th International Conference on Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases

Paris, France, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — On behalf of the Organizing Committee, it is with great pleasure that we welcome you to the official website of the10th International Conference on Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases schedule for June 28-29, 2021 in Paris, France.

STROKE CONGRESS 2021 aims to bring leading academic scientists, researchers, and research scholars together to exchange and share their experiences and research results about all aspects of Neurological Disorders. It also provides the premier interdisciplinary forum for researchers, practitioners and educators to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends, and concerns, practical challenges encountered and the solutions adopted in the field of Neuroscience.

The highlights of the STROKE CONGRESS 2021 are Neurons and Neurology, Neuroscience, Stroke and Neurological disorders, Dementia, Mental Health: Alzheimers disease, Neuro-Pharmacology, Parkinsons disease, Huntingtons Disease, Neuromuscular and Neurocognitive Disorders, Cerebrovascular Disease, Neurodegenerative Disorders, CNS Disorders, Stroke Management, Stroke Rehabilitation and Recovery, Neuropsychiatry and Psychology, Neuro-Oncology, Brain tumour, Risk Assessment and Prevention of Stroke, Seizure Disorders and Epilepsy, Neuro Diagnosis Imaging techniques, Neurological disorders: Research and Treatments, Therapeutics Approaches for Neurological Disorders