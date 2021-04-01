Cell Viability Assays Market worth $4.16 Billion by 2023

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The cell viability assays market is expected to reach USD 4.16 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 2.78 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.4%. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the rising incidence and prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, growing availability of funds for research, rising demand for cell-based assays in research, and increasing focus on the development of cell-based therapeutics.

By product, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the cell viability assays market in 2018

On the basis of product, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the cell viability assays market in 2018. This large share can be attributed to the repeated consumption of consumables in various cell viability procedures. The growing focus on stem cell and cancer research is another major driver for the growth of the cell viability consumables market along with the growing application of cell viability in quality control procedures in various industries, such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, biotechnology products manufacturing, environmental monitoring, and water treatment.

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=5932511



By application, the drug discovery & development application segment is estimated to hold the largest share in 2018

Based on application, the cell viability assays market is segmented into drug discovery & development, basic research, stem cell research, clinical & diagnostic applications, and other applications. In 2018, the drug discovery & development application segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global cell viability assays market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising incidence and prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and increasing government support for developing new treatments for various human diseases.

By end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the cell viability assays market in 2018

On the basis of end user, the cell viability assays market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospital and diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutes, and other end users (food and beverage companies and environmental testing companies). The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of R&D activities undertaken by these companies for the development of biopharmaceutical products.

North America to dominate the market in 2018

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the cell viability assays market in 2018, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The growing incidence rate of various infectious diseases, investment initiatives by the government, and the high-quality infrastructure for clinical and laboratory research are the major factors responsible for the large share of the North American cell viability assays market. Moreover, a number of major global players are based in the US, owing to which, the US is a center for innovation in the cell viability assays market.

Global Key Players:

The prominent players in the cell viability assays market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Merck (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), BioTek Instruments (US), PerkinElmer (US), Promega Corporation (US), Biotium (US), Abcam plc (UK), Canvax (Spain), Abnova (Taiwan), G-Biosciences (US), Creative Bioarray (US), Danaher Corporation (US), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (US).

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=5932511



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com