Industrial Salts Market Competitive Landscape, Financial Performance & Forecast, 2025

The global  Industrial Salts Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Industrial Salts Market is anticipated to reach USD 15.9 billion by 2025. Industrial salts find their applications in industry verticals such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and food processing. The most extensive usage has been found in food processing industry for flavoring and preservation. However, they could cause cardio vascular disease, increased blood pressure due to higher content of sodium.


Key Players:

  • Compass Minerals
  • Cargill
  • INEOS Enterprises
  • China National Salt Industry Corporation (CNSIC)
  • Tata Chemicals Limited
  • K + S Group
  • Morton Salt
  • Mitsui & Co. Ltd.
  • Rio Tinto PLC.
  • Delmon Salt Factory
  • Donald Brown Group

Growth Drivers:

Additionally, industrial salts absorb moisture due to their hygroscopic nature. This influences the use of industrial salts in de-icing applications, as their use can lead to corrosion in metallic structures, automotive parts, and slippery roads. The rising demand for these chemicals will upsurge the consumption of industrial salts in the years to come. Industrial Salts industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 2.4% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.


Source Outlook:

  • Brine
  • Salt mines

The “Brine source” segment dominated the Industrial Salts industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. Brine is a high-concentration saline mixture, which is obtained from large waterbodies and similarly mine deposits through solution mining method.


Product Outlook:

  • Rock salt
  • Salt in conjugated
  • Solar salt
  • Vacuum pan salt

Application Outlook:

  • Chemical processing
    • Caustic soda
    • Soda ash
    • Chlorine
  • De-icing
  • Oil & Gas
  • Water treatment
  • Agriculture

The “chemical processing application” segment dominated the Industrial Salts industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to increasing demand for the product in chlor alkali applications, and chemical processing, mainly in India and China.


Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the industrial salts market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. China is a leading consumer of Industrial Salts in Asia Pacific region. Further, North America is expected to witness growth in the years to come.

