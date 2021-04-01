Polyolefin (POF) Shrink Film Market Top Company Overview, Sales Channels & Research Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Polyolefin (POF) Shrink Film Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Polyolefin (POF) Shrink Film Market is estimated to touch US$ 7.4 billion by the completion of the prediction period. The polyolefin shrink film industry was appreciated by US$ 4.50 billion in the year 2016. The growing diffusion of the product in foodstuff & liquid refreshment, industrial packaging, consumer goods, and medicines application due to the better-quality features of the product is likely to motivate the demand above the period of prediction.

Key Players:

Harwal Group

Asmaco Packaging Industries

China Petrochemical Corporation

Sealed Air Corporation

PakMarkas UAB

Amcor Limited

Syfan USA

Farnell Packaging Limited

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc. (IPG)

Growth Drivers:

The polyolefin (POF) shrink film market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 5.8%. The growing demand for polyolefin (POF) shrink films due to their better-quality obstruction possessions, easiness of printing, and better hermetical sealing is expected to upsurge the shelf life of the product and likely to motivate the progress of the market above the period of prediction.

Increasing demand for wrapped foodstuff, for example ready-to-eat meal time, refreshments, and iced up meal time, by means of altering standard of living, current marketing skills, and improved admiration of speedy service eateries are likely to motivate the development. Furthermore, usage of inventive treating methods to increase the physical characteristics of the product is expected to increase the acceptance of the film.

Product Outlook:

General

Cross-linked

Application Outlook:

Food

Beverage

Industrial packaging

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer goods

Growing demand for alcoholic & non-alcoholic liquid refreshment is likely to motivate the progress of the market for the product because of its application in packing plastic bottles and cans with clear and printed films. The Polyolefin Shrink Film market on the source of Type of Product could span Cross-linked, General. The type “cross-linked films” was responsible for 57.8% stake of the income in the year 2016 and is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 5.1% due to its growing demand for foodstuff and end user merchandises application.

Regional Outlook:

By the source of geography, the Asia Pacific is the most important region in the POF Shrink Film market. The business in Asia Pacific is motivated by the improved demand for the product in wrapped foodstuffs, and end user goods in developing markets comprising China, that is responsible for mainstream stake of profit in the area. Increasing diffusion of the product in the construction business is likely to take an optimistic impression on the progress of the market.

North America was responsible for the grabbing of 23.5% stake of the income in the year 2016. Growing demand for wrapping of numerous end user goods for example as home-based appliances, sporting merchandises, furniture, melodious instruments, entertaining boats and toys is likely to motivate the market for POF films above the period of prediction.

