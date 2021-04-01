Roofing Chemicals Market Top Players Financial Performance and Strategic Initiatives, 2025

The global Roofing Chemicals Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Roofing Chemicals Market is estimated to touch US$ 146.3 billion by the completion of the prediction period. The Roofing Chemicals industry was appreciated by US$ 75.5 billion in the year 2016. The great demand for effectual waterproofing, weather conditions resilient & extremely flexible roofing resolutions in new-fangled structures along with in the renewal of long-standing structures is expected to increase the development of the market above the period of prediction. The roofing chemicals market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 7.7%.

Key Players:

  • BASF SE
  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont)
  • Saint-Gobain S.A.
  • GAF Materials Corporation
  • CertainTeed Corporation
  • Braas Monier Building Group
  • IcopalApS
  • North American Roofing Services, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

Growing infrastructural expansion actions for example the erection of IT centers & SEZs and the renewal of airports have headed to an increasing demand for well-organized roofing arrangements. The obtainability of industrialists and their capacity to propose numerous products associated to the market are expected to perform a fundamental part in the development of the market.

Type  Outlook:

  • Acrylic resin
  • Asphalt/ Bituminous
  • Elastomer
  • Epoxy resin
  • Styrene

Asphalt/Bituminous reel roofing or else sheath is a roofing material normally utilized for constructions. The material is centered around similar materials utilized in asphalt powders. The asphalt/bituminous is the maximum far and wide utilized category of roofing chemical. Asphalt takes a confirmed path record of presentation, by means of widespread select in top-surfacing, better-quality touch, abridged perpetual distortion, decent lining, prolonged existence belongings and abridged blushing. Little crack creation, suppleness and inexpensive price are the foremost features of asphalt roofing that pushes the demand for asphalt.

Application Outlook:

  • Membrane roofing
  • Elastomeric roofing
  • Bituminous roofing
  • Metal roofing
  • Plastic (PVC) roofing

Regional Outlook:

By the source of geography, Asia Pacific was the most important provincial subdivision and responsible for nearby 37% share of the entire income in the year 2016.The growing demand for infrastructural growth in this province due to the enormous necessity for housing and commercial structures is expected to boost the market above the period of prediction. By means of construction costs, the maximum development is expected to be positioned in the developing markets of Asia Pacific together with China, tracked by India and Indonesia.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the speedily developing provincial subdivision above the period of prediction. It is tracked by North America. Many insignificant provincial markets, together with those in India and Indonesia are likely to observe healthy development due to the growing demand for re-roofing in country side zones, this is reinforced by government supported systems. Asia Pacific is expected to be an important provincial subdivision above the following eight years, recording an expected CAGR of nearby 8.1%.

