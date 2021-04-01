Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market: Large-scale Drug Counterfeiting in the Pharmaceutical Industry

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The healthcare supply chain management market size is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025 from USD 2.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

The key factors driving the growth of this market include the adoption of GS1 system of standard in the healthcare industry globally, the emergence of cloud-based solutions, reduction in operational costs by improving the efficacy and increase in overall profitability. However, the high cost of implementation of supply chain management software is expected to restrict market growth to a certain extent.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=77439622

Increased adoption of software-based systems is expected to enhance the growth of the market

Healthcare supply chain management systems are available as two components, software, and hardware. A software system is highly acceptable compared to hardware systems due to the increasing number of online purchases, improving business intelligence, and growing preference for eco-friendly logistics. This is said to enhance the growth of the healthcare supply chain management market in the forecast period.

Manufacturers are said to account for the largest share in the HSCM market, by the end user.

Based on the end user, the medical supply chain management market is segmented into manufacturers, providers, and distributors. Manufacturers must cater to the increasing demand for products from their end-users. Owing to this, manufacturers mainly look for supply chain management solutions for transportation and warehouse management to ensure faster, more accurate, and more efficient functioning. This has resulted in an increased demand for supply chain management solutions in this segment.

The market in North America is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2020–2025).

North America is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This large share can be attributed to factors such as the consolidation of hospitals, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing awareness in the region. On the other hand, the European region is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by APAC and later ROW.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=77439622

Leading Companies

The healthcare supply chain management market is fragmented, with the presence of several large as well as emerging players. In 2019, SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (US), and Infor (US) were the leading players in the healthcare supply chain management industry. Other players include McKesson Corporation (US), TECSYS (US), Global Healthcare Exchange (US), Cardinal Health (US), Determine (US), Epicor (US), LLamasoft (US), Manhattan Associates (US), Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (JDA Software) (US), Cerner (US), Jump Technologies (US), LogiTag Systems (US), Harris Affinity (US), Premier (US), Accurate Info Soft (US), Hybrent (US), and Arvato Systems (Germany).

Recent Developments

In 2020, Infor acquired Intelligent InSite.

In 2019, Oracle launched Intelligent Track and Trace, a blockchain application

In 2019, SAP SE partnered with Microsoft Corporation, to improve consumer adoption of SAP Cloud Platform and SAP S/4 HANA on Microsoft Azure.

To speak to our analyst for a discussion on the above findings, click Speak to Analyst