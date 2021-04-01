Permanent Magnets will register a moderate CAGR of 8.5% between 2019 and 2029

Rockville, United States, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Permanent magnets market will grow at a stellar 8.5% CAGR between 2019 and 2029. End-use applications in smart devices and electric vehicles will propel the demand for permanent magnets. Developing economies such as China are witnessing a rapid surge in demand for electric vehicles that employ permanent magnet motors. Smart homes also employ permanent magnet based devices. Automotive segment offers the most lucrative growth followed by Medical, Energy, and Consumer Goods & Electronics. Increasing expenditure on electronics such as smartphones, laptops, and music systems is a prominent factor that propels the permanent magnets market.

Key Takeaways of Permanent Magnet Study

Neodymium Iron Boron (NdFeB) will grow 2.4X during the forecast.

Automotive segment will drive the growth of permanent magnets market with a stellar 10.7% CAGR.

Medical instruments that use permanent magnets are expected to grow at dexterous 9% CAGR during the projection period.

Asia Pacific (East Asia and South Asia & Oceania) accounts for the largest market share with strong indications of growing 2.4X from 2019 to 2029.

High Definition Televisions to Bolster Growth of Permanent Magnets Market

The manufacturing of high definition televisions such as 4k, and 8k for High Dynamic Range (HDR) is expected to drive sales of permanent magnets. Rare earth magnets are used in smartphones, smart televisions, and smart home devices. The increasing demand for these products will ripple down to an increase in demand for permanent magnets. Innovation and development of end-use applications such as water pumps, automotive, and medical instruments will give permanent magnet manufacturers the competitive edge. Prevalence of electric cars will also contribute to the demand for permanent magnets.

Find More Valuable Insights on Permanent Magnets Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an in-depth analysis of the global permanent magnets market, displaying data on historical demand (2014-2018) and forecast data for the period, 2019-2029. The study provides readers with essential insights on the permanent magnets market on the basis of material (Ferrite, Neodymium Iron Boron, Aluminum Nickel Cobalt, Samarium Cobalt), applications (automotive, consumer good & electronics, industrial, aerospace & defense, energy, medical, and others), and across 6 key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

Global Permanent Magnets Market: Research Methodology

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, Morningstar and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. Comprehensive interviews have been conducted by our analysts, and the intelligence and insights obtained have been used for validating the information gained through secondary research. The report also includes a description of assumptions and acronyms utilized for research purposes. Data gathered has been validated using the triangulation method to offer useful quantitative and qualitative insights into the permanent magnets market.

A short market viewpoint offered in the report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth of the permanent magnets market, which includes global GDP growth rate, various industries growth rate such as Automotive, Consumer Goods & Electronics, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and others. This report serves as an authentic resource of intelligence on the permanent magnets market, enabling the readers to take fact-based decisions on the future direction of their businesses.

