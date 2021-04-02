Smart Tourism at its Best with Interlake Tourism Association

Manitoba, Canada, 2021-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ — Have you ever wondered “where do travellers get their destination information from nowadays?” Most guesses would be Google search/maps, travel blogs, or tourism guides. Others may lean towards more traditional guesses. Visitor centres, or the destination’s official website may come to mind. In 2020, Interlake Tourism Association (ITA) questioned the relevance of these methods. Afterall, COVID and the new gen Z travellers are creating a change in tourism trends.

New generation travellers expect more than the on-location experiences. They want their entire journey, from the moment they think about it to when they are actually at the destination, to be seamless.

They want customised information delivered to them in a timely and accurate manner. The information needs to be available to them while on the move, (mobile friendly). And now, because of COVID, they are looking for contactless delivery.

Given this and the ever evolving tourism landscape, ITA took a proactive step towards smart tourism – with the help of Driftscape!

“Two heads are better than one. Our partnership with Driftscape means we can continue to grow our network, provide engaging experiences to visitors and maintain ourselves as Manitoba’s Interlake, a tourism destination of choice!”

Says Melissa Van Soelen, Manager, Interlake Tourism Association.

A report by CrowdRiff[1] states that 85% of travellers use mobile devices to plan their trips. With this shift, towards smart tourism, ITA is now able to appeal to that 85% – without having to build or maintain an app and at fraction of the cost!

Driftscape also allows ITA to:

Create self-guided tours across their region: Using audio, video and images, ITA is able to give their visitors a completely guided experience without the need for a personal guide While also helping ITA create a COVID safe experience!



Deliver valuable and real-time information in a way that: Appeals to their visitors and locals the most Helps their visitors conveniently plan their trip – even if on the go! Removes the hassle of reprinting information cards/guides Allows them to share COVID related news and updates instantly – creating a safe tourism experience for everyone!



Notify visitors about unique local businesses and tourism highlights that surround them, as they explore the interlake region. The Driftscape app is location aware – it notifies visitors when they are near a place you’ve added – this could be a local landmark, tourism site, or even a local business. This will also help them increase footfall to their member destinations and businesses!



Share their stories and history with visitors in an engaging and interactive way through the app’s AR view, Quests, and other unique features. By taking advantage of the many visitor engagement features within the app, ITA is assured that locals and visitors can discover Interlake in a way that will be immersive and memorable

Locals can now also “couch-surf” and discover various places, within and outside the Interlake region with the Driftscape app!

A recent report by TwoSixDigital[2] states that every extra second taken by a website to load, costs you 10% of your visitors! With more than 60% of tourism website traffic coming from travellers surfing on their mobile devices, this is a high risk factor. With Driftscape complementing ITA’s website, they no-longer have to worry about this. How? That’s where we have some more exciting news. Driftscape App is happy to announce the launch of its first-ever “offline” mode – a dream come true for every explorer. Users can now download points of interest from their favourite destination and save them for an offline adventure!

To explore Interlake Manitoba with the help of Driftscape, click here or search for #myinterlakemb in your Driftscape app!

For more information contact:

Pooja Chitnis, Director of Marketing & CS at Driftscape: pooja.chitnis@driftscape.com | www.driftscape.com

Melissa Van Soelen, Manager at Interlake Manitoba Assoc.: admin@interlaketourism.com | www.interlaketourism.com

