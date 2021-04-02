New astrology portal Vyomology rapidly growing with more than 100 verified astrologers and thousands of customers

Bangalore, India, 2021-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ — In this COVID age where it is not safe to roam outside, various online services grow a lot all over the world. Same for India where people want everything to get at their doorstep, whether it is food or vegetables or groceries and now even all types of consultancies. So here Vyomology born which becomes a front line choice in a very short span of time to provide astrology services just with your mobile phone sitting at your home.

When we asked how Vyomology solves this problem, “Vyomology is a medium between users and all reputed astrologers who are registered with us after going through a long process of interviews. By installing our mobile APP user can browse through various astrologers according to their expertise and languages and instantly connect with them either by chat or call” said CEO of Vyomology Mr. Sarathi Sabyasachi Sahoo. He also added “We have a very user friendly design where users can easily navigate through our APP. Filter options are there to search best astrologers according to user requirements. Our chat feature is so user friendly that it can be compared with WhatsApp Chat. Also we arrange live video streaming where astrologers come live and give solutions to users at free of cost where users can discuss their birth chart and problems with astrologers.”

When we asked how much users have to pay to avail this service, The Operational manager Santosh Shastri told “First of all right now we are not looking to earn profit but our aim is to provide good service to our customers. That’s why we give 20 pages free personalized kundli to each registered user at free of cost that you will never find in any other portal. Also daily our astrologers come live where they listen carefully to user’s queries and give solutions at total free of cost. But for private sessions we charge from 15 rupees per minute to 100 depending on astrologers price and experience. That is also because we need to pay salaries to our astrologers and to maintain our product quality with high end servers and other costs involved in running the company.”

When we explored their website and APP we found the design is very neat and clean. Users won’t be confused while navigating their features. Also we noticed there were some cool features like “Try your luck”, where users get a chance to rotate a wheel and according to luck they get some percentages of discount as well. There is another feature called “Shout”, where users can discuss their issues and birth charts with other users and astrologers, This is just like a forum feature. Also we saw many customers video reviews on their APP who shared their experience with Vyomology. While going through the list of astrologers we were astonished to find some reputed astrologers whose videos I found in many popular astrology youtube channels. Few astrologers also appear on television. So we realized not only the quantity of astrologers but also some celebrity astrologers are working with Vyomology which is dream comes true for many users who always see them on television but never got a chance to interact with them personally.

When we asked how did you manage to bring these many celebrity astrologers to your portal, Mr. Sahoo said “This was not done overnight. Before releasing our product we have worked for many months to reach the best astrologers in industry and requested them to be part of our team. It was never an easy job, but we tried our level best and motivated them by showing our user friendly product”. So what kind of astrologers you have in Vyomology when we asked, Mr. Sahoo immediately replied “We have a vast category of astrologers whose expertise are in the following domain. Vedic, Nadi, Numerology, Vasthu, Gemmology, Prashna Astrology, KP Astrology, Lal Kitab, Western Astrology, Tarot Reading, Palmistry, Corporate Astrology and many more. Also we added astrologers from various regions from India who speak languages like Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, Bengali, French, Sanskrit, German and many more so that all regional customers can take advantages of our service”

Being in the modern age do people still believe in astrology? It is a big question for all of us. But Mr. Sahoo has a readymade answer to that. He said “The age is gone when people used to take astrology is a myth. Even science is now believing in astrology after discovering new planets daily. Whatever new facts they are discovering nowadays, those are already discovered by our ancestors thousands of years ago. Now modern science also starts to believe in astrology in an indirect way as they confirm all planets and stars have their own magnetic and radiation effects which always put some effects on our earth and all living organisms in this world. The time is not so far when astrology study will be treated as a science subject just like astronomy. We at Vyomology aim to give solutions in a scientific way. Our astrologers are well qualified and many of them from science backgrounds. They predict our birth chart with some different vision which is a mixture of our vedic astrology and modern science. Regarding your question, Do people believe in astrology, I can say a big yes. Still we are building our house according to Vastu. Still we ask Jyotish to name our newly born kids. Still we match our kundli before proceeding for marriage. Even somewhere I read that India’s big government organization ISRO also consulted an astrologer for the launch date of its satellite. Before launching one of the satellite the Chief of ISRO visited some temples along with his fellow team members. So I see astrology as a science so I try to increase its reach all over the world whose origin is India.”

Well, whatever astrology is, A Science or a myth, but there is no doubt that billions of people believe in astrology all over the world.

