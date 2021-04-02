Peptide Based Infection Therapeutics Market is Expected to Reach CAGR 9.2% by the End of 2022

Peptide therapeutic agents are novel solutions to treat infectious diseases. The peptide based infection therapeutics market is impacted by factors such as higher investment in healthcare industry, advancements in technologies, increase in biotech and pharmaceutical companies, the need for peptides to treat infections owing to the various advantages offered by peptides such as safety, reliability, stability, higher efficacy, cost effectiveness and easy synthesis due to small size, rising developments in drug discovery and the rising foreign direct investment in emerging economies. All the aspects influence the global peptide based infection therapeutics market in a positive way. North America region is expected to be the most lucrative region for the global peptide based infection therapeutics market.

The global peptide based infection therapeutics market is anticipated to show a value a shade less than US$ 1.5 Bn and expected to grow at a robust rate during the period of forecast.

6 Forecast Highlights on Global Peptide Based Infection Therapeutics Market

North America expected to show higher market attractiveness and domination over other regions in terms of market share by revenue. It has a higher value share and is poised to grow at a higher growth rate to reflect a CAGR of 8.4% throughout the forecast period, 2017 to 2022

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) shows the highest growth rate and poised to register a CAGR of 8.7% during the period of forecast, owing to rapid development and higher foreign direct investment in this region. Following APEJ, Europe region also reflects good rate of growth in the global peptide based infection therapeutics market

By drug class, telaprivir shows higher market share by revenue as compared to boceprevir. However, boceprivir shows a higher growth rate to reflect a CAGR of 8.2% during the period of forecast. It can be said that, even though telaprevir segment has a market share which is almost one and a half times than that of boceprevir, the boseprivir segment, could match the market share at this high growth rate post 2022, a market observation which would depend on the current growth rate of boceprivir and its consistency through 2017 to 2022 and even beyond

