Operating Room Equipment Market to Experience a Significant Increase in Revenues by 2022

Increasing prevalence of medical conditions has led to an upsurge in demand for surgeries in the healthcare sector. Growing need for minimally invasive surgeries is projected to impact the growth of operating room equipment market positively. Fact.MR has recently compiled a report, which states that the global market of operating room equipment is projected to register an impressive CAGR over the forecast period, 2017 – 2022.

Factors Fuelling Global Market Growth

Surge in prevalence of pathological and psychological disorders has led to an upsurge in demand for operating room equipment in the healthcare sector. Growing need to provide enhanced patient care system is further projected to contribute towards the global market growth of operating room equipment significantly during the projected period. Manufacturers are increasingly integrating enhanced technology in several medical devices in order to provide with improved operational efficiency. Moreover, surge in demand for devices equipped with patient imaging scans and virtual reality in the healthcare sector is projected to further contribute towards the global market growth of operational room equipment through 2022.

Recently published news highlights that the manufacturers are significantly using electrosurgical technology that enable the devices to perform treatments including incision of wounds using the electrical energy. Availability of technically equipped devices in the global market is projected to rev up demand for operating room equipment in the healthcare sector. These factors are projected to fuel the global market growth of operating room equipment during the projected period.

Hospital to Register Significant Growth

Ambulatory surgical center is projected to reflect a relatively high CAGR, followed by hospital segment in the global market. In terms of revenue, hospital is projected to represent a relatively high global market growth of operating room equipment. This segment will represent more than US$ 8,000 Mn in 2022. Ambulatory surgical center is projected to represent a significant growth in terms of revenue after hospital segment in the global market by the end of 2022. Ambulatory surgical center and hospital in North America are projected to represent significant demand for devices used in the operating room in the global market. The ambulatory surgical center segment is projected to reflect a relatively high CAGR in APEJ throughout 2022.

Movable imaging system is projected to reflect a relatively high CAGR in the global market through 2022. This segment will represent a relatively high growth in terms of revenue by the end of 2022. The movable imaging system is projected to represent more than US$ 4,000 Mn during the projected period. Biomedical system among other products is projected to represent significant growth after movable imaging system segment in the global market of operating room equipment by 2022 – end. North America among other regions is projected to represent major market for operating room equipment in terms of revenue in the global market of operating room equipment throughout 2022.

Market Players

Major market players in the global market of operating room equipment are Stryker Corporation, Steris Plc, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Getinge AB, Mizuho OSI, Inc., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, and Medtronic, plc.