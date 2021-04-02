The Medical Flexible Packaging Market in North America are Expected to Exceed US$ 7,000 Mn by 2022 End

Fact.MR, in its new report, anticipates the global medical flexible packaging market to register a moderate growth over the forecast period 2017 to 2022. Sales of medical flexible packaging across the globe are expected to account for over US$ 25,000 Mn revenues by 2022-end.

Various advantages are offered by medical flexible packaging, which include easy shipping, low waste, and product protection, along with the capability of lowering the overall weight of packaging by approximately 70%. Medical flexible packaging provides product and price differentiation to consumers, and aids the preservation of medical devices’ health and hygiene value. Huge growth opportunities for pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers are expected to be witnessed across developing countries, which in turn will drive demand for medical flexible packaging in these regions. Currently struggling in stagnant but mature markets, with a lot of regulatory barriers, and patent expirations, leading market players are adopting key strategies such as regional expansion, and brand positioning. Flexible packaging manufacturers are focusing on increasing their presence in developing economies, in a bid to benefit themselves from low-cost labor, and enhance their product offerings. These manufacturers are also focusing on diversification and combination of data analytics with the manufactured products, in order to develop new novel technologically driven products.

Other factors expected to impact the market growth include effective supply chain management, attractive packaging, useful tool for identification & branding, prevention of product damage, and higher efficiency in transporting products. However, factors such as stringent government regulations pertaining to recycling of packaging materials, and use of polymers, are expected to curb growth of the market during the forecast period.

5 Key Future Prospects of Medical Flexible Packaging Market for Forecast Period 2017 to 2022