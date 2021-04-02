Global Atopic Dermatitis Market to Register Stellar Growth, Surpassing a Valuation of US$ 19 Bn through 2027

Dermatological disorders are increasing with each passing day. The World Health Organization estimates that more than 900 million people are suffering from skin ailments since 2017. Atopic dermatitis accounts for a major chunk of these illnesses, with more than 300 million people, mostly children, affected by it. Based on the aforementioned trends, the global atopic dermatitis drugs is expected to register astounding growth of 24% between 2020 and 2027.

Click HERE To Get A SAMPLE (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) At- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4603

Research and development in manufacturing novel drugs, rising demand for biologics and product approvals are other factors augmenting market growth. On this premise, the atopic dermatitis market is poised to surpass a valuation of US$ 19 Bn by the end of the forecast period.

Key Takeaways of Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Study

Biologics Drugs is the leading segment by drug class. Projected CAGR for the same is pegged at a staggering CAGR of 32.1% during the forecast period. New product launches and increased adoption of Biologics drugs are key factors driving the growth of the segment.

PDE4 Inhibitors closely follow the biologics drugs segment, registering a whopping CAGR of 31.1%. Increased affordability of treatment and intensive research and development are expected to drive the growth of PDE4 Inhibitors.

Retail Pharmacies are expected to account for three-fourth of the market share for atopic dermatitis drugs. Increased number of retail pharmacies, easy availability of therapeutic drugs and convenience are some contributing factors.

North America shall retain its dominance in the atopic dermatitis drugs market. Adoption of advanced biologics drugs, adequate reimbursement coverage for pharmaceutical companies and greater market penetration of new players are some major growth stimulators. The region is set to expand at a CAGR of 27% during the forecast period.

Europe is the second most attractive market, accounting for around one-third of the global atopic dermatitis drugs market. This is due to increased awareness about the disease, favorable medical reimbursement policies and well-established healthcare facilities.

Need More Information About Report Methodology? Click Here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4603

“The global atopic dermatitis drugs market demonstrates exceptional potential in the future. Increasing incidence of dermatological disorders, combined with intensive research and development in novel pipeline drugs, is expected to propel market share,” concludes a Fact.MR analyst

Development of Novel Drugs to Determine Market Competitiveness

Investments in development of novel pipeline drugs is expected to shape the global atopic dermatitis drugs market competitiveness. An example for this is the development of the biologics drug DUPIXNET ® by Sanofi Genzyme, which cures skin lesions and reduces itching. It does so by inhibiting secretions of interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13) protein strains, responsible for type 2 skin inflammation. Likewise, Eucrisa (crisaborole), developed by Pfizer, Inc., consists of PDE4 Inhibitors to treat skin ailments like Eczema. It works by controlling the over-reactive parts of the PDE4 enzyme within skin cells to prevent inflammation.

Full Access Of This Exclusive Report Is Available At- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4603/S

Looking for more information?

The research study on the global atopic dermatitis market by Fact.MR incorporates an unbiased assessment of key factors and trends responsible for shaping the landscape of the global atopic dermatitis market over 2020-2027. It includes a detailed assessment of key parameters that are anticipated to exert influence during 2020-2027. Market statistics have been presented on the basis of Drug Class (Corticosteroids, PDE4 Inhibitors, Biologics, Skin Barrier Emollients, CNI Immunosuppressants and Others.) and Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Online Pharmacies) across five major regions.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com