Blood Gas Analyzer Market Recent Developments and Analysis Report 2021

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the blood gas analyzer market was estimated to be USD 506.9 Million in 2016, which would reach USD 636 Million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2016 to 2021.

The major players in the global blood gas analyzer market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Alere, Inc. (U.S.), Instrumentation Laboratory (U.S.), Radiometer (Denmark), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), and Siemens Healthcare (Germany). The top 3 companies together account for a share of more than 70% of the global market. These players have adopted several strategies to remain competitive in this space. Enhancement of existing products, development of new products, collaborations and agreements are among the top strategies adopted by the leading companies in blood gas analyzers market.

Companies such as Roche Diagnostics Limited, Nova Biomedical, Abbott Laboratories, and OPTI Medical Systems, Inc. adopted the strategy of new product launch to develop novel blood gas analyzers, strengthen their product portfolios, and address the demands of their customers. In June 2016, Roche Diagnostics launched its blood gas learning application, namely, Blood Gas Learn Your ABGs. The new app helps in learning and interpreting arterial blood gases. This enabled the company to enhance its market visibility. Similarly, Nova launched Stat Profile Prime, a blood gas analyzer, in May 2014. This testing system can be combined with Nova’s zero maintenance cartridge technology, which gives faster and accurate results. The launch of this product helped the company to expand its product offerings in the point-of-care testing market.

North America is estimated to dominate the global blood gas analyzer market in 2016. The large share of this regional segment can primarily be attributed to the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, increasing number of product approvals, and rising government initiatives. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing initiatives by market players and increasing patient population base in this region.

