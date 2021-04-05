Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 200 Million by 2030

With constant increase in the usage and wide application of imaging devices such as X-rays, CT scanners, etc., the need for advanced and upgraded medical imaging phantoms that provide better and consistent results has become a priority in the healthcare industry. This has proven to be a key driver for the growth of the medical imaging phantoms market. Moreover, factors such as increased R&D and investments by key players are also important growth factors for this market.

Fact.MR’s study shows that, medical tourism and increased awareness of radiology studies have proven to boost the market, especially in the Asia Pacific region. Other aspects of market growth are stable government support to increase healthcare activities and better reimbursement policies related to the medical sector, especially in the North American region. Overall, the value of the medical imaging phantoms market is predicted to reach a valuation of over US$ 200 million by 2030.

Key Takeaways from Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Study

The dominant product in the medical imaging phantoms market is X-ray/fluoroscopy phantoms, accounting for 30% of the total market.

Hospitals are the key end users of medical imaging phantoms, accounting for around 40% of the market share.

The market in Asia is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 3.6%, based on exponential increase in the population in the region.

North America is the leading region holding 30% of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its supremacy over the long-term forecast period.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an increase in the number of patients across the world, which has resulted in higher usage of medical imaging devices. As such, the medical imaging phantoms market will not see a decline like most other markets,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Development of Technologically-advanced Medical Imaging Phantoms with Enhanced Accuracy

Medical imaging phantoms come at a high cost, which is a restraint for the market. Therefore, 3D printing technology is being used by key players such as Gold Standard Phantoms, Pure Imaging Phantoms, and PTW Freiburg, for the development of low-cost medical imaging phantoms. Phantoms developed via a 3D printer present a much realistic image of tissues and organs produced by various imaging modalities. Thus, these advanced phantoms have proven to be an important driver for the market.

