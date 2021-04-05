Bariatric Surgery Devices Market – Key Industry Insights, Current and Future Perspectives Growing at 5.7% in Medical Industry

Illinois, United States, 2021-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ —

This report aims to provide detailed insights into the global bariatric surgery devices market. It provides valuable information on the type, procedure, application, and region in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

The key factors driving the growth of Weight Loss Surgery Devices Market are the growing obese population, increasing number of bariatric surgery, and increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

The weight loss surgery devices market is expected to reach USD 2.16 Billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 1.64 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Browse 73 market data Tables and 29 Figures spread through 125 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Bariatric Surgery Devices Market“

By type, the minimally invasive surgical devices are expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018

On the basis of type, the Bariatric Surgery Devices Market is broadly segmented into minimally invasive surgical devices and non-invasive surgical devices. The minimally invasive surgical devices segment is further subdivided into stapling devices, energy/vessel sealing devices, suturing devices, and accessories. In 2018, the minimally invasive surgical devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the rising obesity rates and the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=173150134

By procedure, the sleeve gastrectomy segment is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2018

On the basis of procedure, the market has been segmented into sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, revision bariatric surgery, non-invasive bariatric surgery, adjustable gastric banding, mini-gastric bypass, and biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch. The sleeve gastrectomy segment is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages of sleeve gastrectomy safety, effectiveness, and affordability and limited complications as compared to other bariatric procedures.

North America to dominate the market in 2018

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Bariatric Surgery Devices Market in 2018, followed by Europe. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rapidly growing obese population and rise in the number of bariatric surgeries.

Request Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=173150134

Ethicon (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Intuitive Surgical (US), Apollo Endosurgery (US), and ReShape Lifesciences, (US) are the key players in the Bariatric Surgery Devices Market. Other players involved in this market are Aspire Bariatrics (US), Mediflex Surgical Products (US), Spatz FGIA (US), Cousin Biotech (France), and Olympus Corporation of the Americas (US).

Ethicon held the first position in the global weight loss surgery devices market in 2017. Its leading position in the market is attributed to its wide and diverse portfolio of minimally invasive instruments and equipment for bariatric surgery. The company’s product portfolio includes advanced stapling devices, suturing devices, and energy devices for gastric bypass and laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy, the two most commonly performed procedures for weight loss. The company undertook organic and inorganic growth strategies to improve its bariatric surgery share.