Women’s Health Care Market Worth $17.8 billion – Growing Incidence of Chronic Health Conditions Among Women

According to the new market research report “Women’s Health Care Market by Drugs (Prolia, Xgeva, Evista, Mirena, Zometa, Reclast, Nuvaring, Primarin, Actonel), Application (Female Infertility, Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Endometriosis, Contraception, PCOS, Menopause) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Global women’s healthcare market is projected to reach USD 17.8 billion by 2024 from USD 9.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

The global women’s healthcare market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America (US and Canada) was the largest and the fastest-growing regional market for women’s healthcare. The major factors supporting market growth include the growing prevalence of PCOS and postmenopausal osteoporosis, increasing median age of first-time pregnancies, and increased healthcare spending in the US and Canada. Also, the high awareness and understanding regarding contraceptives among American women and the easy access to modern contraception as compared to developing countries propel the market growth in this region.

Leading Key-Players:

The women’s healthcare market is fragmented in nature, with a large number of players, including tier 1 and mid-tier companies competing for market shares. The prominent players in the global market include Bayer AG (Germany), Allergan (Dublin), Merck & Co. (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), Amgen (US), Agile Therapeutics Inc. (US), Ferring Pharmaceuticals (US), Mylan N.V. (US), Lupin (India), Blairex Laboratories (US), and Apothecus Pharmaceutical (US).

Amgen (US): Amgen (US) is one of the leading providers of the women’s healthcare market. The company’s sales and marketing activities are greatly focused on the US and Europe. The company provides Prolia and Xgeva for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women. These drugs have shown a year-on-year double-digit value gain as well as volume growth, and constitute the largest share of the market. Amgen’s EVENITY, meant for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women, is also in phase 3 of development. It is being developed in collaboration with UCB (Belgium). The company’s high brand recognition and focus on product innovation have helped it to maintain its foothold in the market.

Which drug holds the largest share of the women’s healthcare Market?

Segmented into EVISTA, XGEVA, Prolia, Mirena, Zometa, Reclast/Aclasta, Minastrin 24 Fe, NuvaRing, FORTEO, Premarin, ACTONEL, and ORTHO-TRI-CY LO (28). Prolia acconted for the larger share of the market in 2018. Also, Prolia is the fastest growing segment of the market. The increasing demand for Prolia due to the high prevalence of postmenopausal osteoporosis among women is the major factor responsible for the growth of this market segment.