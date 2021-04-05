Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2021 to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Apr 05, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market is expected to reach USD 6.52 billion by 2025. Metal Injection Molding (MIM) combines two recognized technologies; “powdered metallurgy” and “plastic injection molding” to offer cost-efficient solutions for complex geometries. The MIM process is executed in four main steps like mixing, injection molding, debinding, and sintering. The Metal Injection Molding Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of Metal Injection Molding (MIM) market are growing demand for small and complex components from manufacturers, reduction in wastage of raw materials, cost-efficient raw materials, and growing investment in the defense and medical sector. However, strict government policy may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Metal Injection Molding Market is segmented based on material type, end user, and region.

The soft magnetic material, stainless steel, low alloy steel, and the other material types could be explored in Metal Injection Molding (MIM) in the forecast period. The other sector comprises tungsten, tool steel, and titanium. The stainless steel sector accounted for the significant market share of Metal Injection Molding (MIM) and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. This could be due to its availability at lower cost in comparison with the other material types.

The market may be categorized based on end users such as firearms & defense, electrical & electronics, industrial, automotive, consumer products, medical & orthodontics, and others that could be explored in the forecast period. The electrical & electronics sector is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR in the years to come. This may be because of growing demand for complex and small metal injection molded parts

The key players of Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Industry are Parmaco Metal Injection Molding, Indo-MIM, Parmatech Corporation, Dynacast International, Future High-Tech, ARC Group Worldwide, CMG Technologies, Phillips-Medisize, Sintex A/S, Smith Metal Products, Dean Group International, and NetShape Technologies. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition

Metal Injection Molding Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

CSA

Brazil

MEA

South Africa

