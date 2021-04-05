Yoga Clothing Market Trends, Share, Growth, Outlook to 2025

The global yoga clothing market size is projected to touch USD 47.8 billion by 2025. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2025. Growing adoption of yoga practices amid hectic lifestyle coupled with increasing demand for fashionable yoga wear is driving the demand for these products. These clothes are known to provide comfort and absorb sweat generated during yoga, thus, gaining traction among end-users.

Among different application segment, the children segment are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast duration. A large number of parents are encouraging their children to participate in various fitness activities including yoga, which, in turn, is anticipated to promote the growth of the yoga clothing market.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart and Covid-19 Impact Analysis) : https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-yoga-clothing-market/request-sample

Key Questions Answered in this report :-

What are the sales or revenue produced by Yoga Clothing products beyond all sectors during the forecast period?

products beyond all sectors during the forecast period? What are the key trends in the Yoga Clothing market?

market? What are the leading drivers, limitations, and probabilities in the industry?

Which segment will gain the highest revenue worldwide and which product segment will expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

In which region the Yoga Clothing market to project lucrative CAGR during the forecast period?

The offline sales channel accounted for USD 24.7 billion of revenue in 2018. A large number of consumers prefer to check the product before making a purchasing decision. In addition, the number of supermarkets and specialty stores offering yoga clothes is increasing considerably in emerging countries, thus, promoting the growth of this segment.

In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for USD 11.9 billion of revenue. Growing spending on fitness and rise in awareness about yoga exercises in countries such as India, China and Japan are supplementing the growth of the regional market. Further, the government in these countries are promoting yoga from basic school level to the professional level.

Major players are focusing on product innovation and innovative branding strategies to compete in the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The women segment accounted for USD 20.7 billion of revenue in 2018. On the other hand, the children segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

In 2018, offline distribution channel accounted for USD 24.7% of the revenue, while the online segment is likely to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2025.

In 2018, Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 11.9 billion in the global yoga clothing market.

Global Yoga Clothing Market: Key Players

Green Apple Active, Hosa Yoga, Lily Lotus, Shining Shatki, Be present, Athleta, Mika Yoga Wear and Lululemon athletica

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com