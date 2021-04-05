Zinc Anti-Seize Compounds Market to Grow at a Moderate CAGR of 4 % through 2030

The anti-seize compounds market is poised to surpass US$ 165 Mn by 2030, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Increased application scope of copper and zinc/aluminium anti-seize compounds in automotive and transportation has driven the anti-seize compounds market over the historical period.

Though the automotive & transportation sector constitutes a major share of the market, the petrochemical segment is growing at a faster rate owing to accelerated demand for anti-seize compounds. These are especially used in distillation columns to reduce corrosion and enhance their lifespan. Key stakeholders such as Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, DuPont and Bostik are leaning towards anti-seize compounds to serve the automotive & transportation and oil exploration end-users.

Key Takeaways of Global Anti-seize compounds Market Study

The global anti-seize compounds market is anticipated to create a value opportunity of around US$ 165 Mn during the forecast period, adding 1.5X times more value as compared to 2019

Market fragmentation is set to affect the anti-seize compounds market by the end of 2030, with copper grade accounting for more than a quarter of the market. The copper grade is projected to grow at just over 5% CAGR, as it is utilized in significant quantities in almost all end-use industries

The online sales segment is anticipated to lose around 60 BPS in the forecast period of 2020-2030

By end-use, the oil exploration is set to grow at a moderate 3.8% during the forecast period of 2020-2030 and is set to gain 30 BPS through 2030

East Asia holds the leading share and accounts for more than 2,500 tons of anti-seize compounds production to cater to the requisite demand from end-use industries in the same region

North America and Europe are set to grow at a steady pace, together accounting for more than 40% demand share globally

The global anti-seize compounds market is moderately fragmented in nature with Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, DuPont and Bostik as top contenders in the global market

“Price fluctuations and macroeconomic factors such as overall declining global output are set to contract the market growth owing to the COVID-19 pandemic” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Market Players with Robust Product Portfolio to Dominate the Anti-Seize Compounds Market

The anti-seize compounds market is fairly fragmented with key players such as Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Anti-Seize Technology, Permatex, Inc., CSW Industrials, Inc., Calumet Specialty Products Partners and Bostik being the leading market players. Though the market is fairly fragmented, penetration of new entrants is low. Major product launches which have captured consumers’ attention are “Molykote Anti-seize Compounds, Copper Anti-seize Brake Lube” and many others in the market. Major products floating in the market are launched by the aforementioned companies. Rest of the products launched by the Tier-2 and Tier-3 stakeholders have gained regional presence and are trying to penetrate into the global anti-seize compounds market. All-in-all, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic market stakeholders are witnessing a downward trend over the next couple of years owing to plummeting output of allied industries where anti-seize compounds are being used.

