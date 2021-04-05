Key Strategies Adopted by Leading Market Players Operating in the Global Surgical Lasers Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ —

As of 2015, global surgical lasers market was dominated by Lumenis (Israel), Cynosure, Inc. (U.S.), and Alma Lasers (Israel), among others.

Lumenis held the leading position in the global surgical lasers market, as of 2015. The company offers a wide range of surgical laser products (such as UltraPulse DUO CO2 Surgical Laser, UltraPulse SurgiTouch, AcuPulse 40 WG, and Lumenis Pulse 30H) worldwide. The company adopted product launches as its key strategy to maintain its leading position in the global surgical lasers market. For instance, during 2013-2016, the company launched several innovative products such as OtoLase (September 2016) and UltraPulse DUO CO2 advanced laser platform for ENT applications (June 2016). Such initiatives helped the company to expand its product portfolio and to address unmet needs of its customers across major markets worldwide.

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=12712582



Cynosure, Inc. held a noteworthy position in the global surgical lasers market, as of 2015. The company focused mainly on two major business strategies: technological development in aesthetic laser applications and capability expansion (through acquisitions and partnerships). In line with this strategy, in January 2016, Cynosure, Inc. launched SculpSure; a non-invasive body contouring product that uses patented light-based technology to eliminate fat cells without surgery. Similarly, in June 2013, Cynosure acquired Palomar Medical Technologies Inc. (U.S.) to strengthen its market presence in the U.S. medical lasers market.

Moreover, during 2013-2016, majority of the leading players are adopting strategies such as product launches, product enhancements, acquisitions, and agreements to maintain or to strengthen their market position in global surgical lasers market. The market players are also focusing on increasing their product portfolios by expanding their production capabilities and distribution networks to cater to the growing demand for surgical lasers. Other players operating in the surgical lasers market are Alma Lasers (Israel), Abbott Laboratories, Inc., (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), IPG Photonics Corporation (U.S.), Spectranetics Corporation (U.S.), Biolitec AG (Austria), Fotona d.o.o. (Slovenia), and BISON MEDICAL Co., Ltd. (South Korea), among others.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global surgical lasers market, followed by Europe in 2016. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. Factors driving market growth in the Asia-Pacific region include the presence of a large patient population for target diseases (coupled with rapidly growing geriatric population), rising awareness among healthcare professionals related to the procedural benefits of surgical laser products, and increasing government initiatives to reduce the burden of ophthalmic disorders.

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=12712582



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com