Atomic Spectroscopy Market: Major Benefits and Key Features

The Atomic Spectroscopy Market is expected to reach USD 5.60 Billion by 2020 from USD 4.18 Billion in 2015 at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Atomic absorption segment is estimated to account for the major share of the market

Based on technology, the is market categorized into atomic absorption, X-ray Diffraction, x-ray fluorescence, ICP-MS, ICP-OES, Elemental Analyzers and other atomic spectroscopy. In 2015, atomic absorption segment is estimated to account for the major share of the atomic spectroscopy market.

Food & beverage testing segment is estimated to account for the major share of the market

Based on application, the atomic spectroscopy market is segmented into pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, industrial chemistry, environmental testing, food & beverage testing, petrochemical, geochemical/mining and others. In 2015, the food & beverage testing segment is estimated to account for the major share of the atomic spectroscopy market.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the atomic spectroscopy market

On the basis of region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2015, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the atomic spectroscopy market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Leading Companies

Agilent Technologies (U.S.), PerkinElmer (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S), Rigaku Corporation (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Analytik Jena AG (Germany), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), GBC Scientific Equipment Pty Ltd (Australia), and Aurora Biomed (Canada).