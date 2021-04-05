Atomic Spectroscopy Market: Major Benefits and Key Features

Posted on 2021-04-05 by in Biotech, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals // 0 Comments

Atomic Spectroscopy Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The Atomic Spectroscopy Market is expected to reach USD 5.60 Billion by 2020 from USD 4.18 Billion in 2015 at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Atomic absorption segment is estimated to account for the major share of the market

Based on technology, the is market categorized into atomic absorption, X-ray Diffraction, x-ray fluorescence, ICP-MS, ICP-OES, Elemental Analyzers and other atomic spectroscopy. In 2015, atomic absorption segment is estimated to account for the major share of the atomic spectroscopy market.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=174401666

Food & beverage testing segment is estimated to account for the major share of the market

Based on application, the atomic spectroscopy market is segmented into pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, industrial chemistry, environmental testing, food & beverage testing, petrochemical, geochemical/mining and others. In 2015, the food & beverage testing segment is estimated to account for the major share of the atomic spectroscopy market.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the atomic spectroscopy market

On the basis of region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2015, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the atomic spectroscopy market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=174401666

Leading Companies

Agilent Technologies (U.S.), PerkinElmer (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S), Rigaku Corporation (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Analytik Jena AG (Germany), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), GBC Scientific Equipment Pty Ltd (Australia), and Aurora Biomed (Canada).

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution