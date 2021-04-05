Cognitive ingredients Market | Business Insights, Trends, Outlook and Key Players 2019-2029

Global Cognitive Ingredients Market Overview

Cognitive ingredients are primarily used for developing memory, attention and improving health of the brain. Use of these cognitive ingredients in various supplements has been proven effective for depression, anti-aging, anxiety and sleep. Use of cognitive ingredients in various memory enhancer supplements is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for cognitive ingredients market in the forecast period.

The growing desire to enhance memory by consuming memory enhancer supplement is further fueling the cognitive ingredients market. Increasing awareness among parents and students about the importance of brain health supplements is projected to boost the overall market growth in the forecast period. Further, a study in Canada revealed that an increased intake of cognitive-ingredients-based supplements during pregnancy could improve motor function of the offspring.

Further, rising interest in vegan and vegetarian alternatives is also expected to boost the market slightly. However, even with the healthy growth of the market, manufacturers face issue regarding the age of the consumers when it comes to the use of conventional cognitive ingredients. There are age restrictions for using specific cognitive ingredients. Researchers and manufacturers have an opportunity to develop a universal cognitive ingredient, which will boost the market in the forecast period.

Global cognitive ingredients market is likely to register an average higher-digit CAGR over forecast period

The global market of cognitive ingredients is likely to increase in the forecast period owing to its enormous use of improving focus, mood and enhancing brain functions. According to Fact.MR, its market is likely to grow with an average higher-digit CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in the forecast period.

Europe dominated the global market for cognitive ingredients in 2018. North America and East Asia region are expected to witness a sizable rise in the overall sales of cognitive ingredients. Countries including the U.S., China, India, Brazil and Japan among others are expected to witness a significant market share of cognitive ingredients. APAC is expected to register higher CAGR among other regions, owing to rising awareness about brain health among people.

Rising desire to enhance cognitive health among people to boost the marker growth

Globally, many people do various brain exercises to improve their performance in daily life. Some of those exercises work but many of them do not. According to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), essential nutrients of cognitive ingredients work best to improve the health of the brain. Moreover, there is no proven cure for vascular dementia or alzheimer’s disease.

Cognitive ingredients based supplements are used to help slow the progression of diseases and minimize their symptoms. Recently, in June 2019, Mitsubishi gas chemicals launched ‘MGCPQQ.’ The company claims the safety and efficiency of this new cognitive supplement on enhancing cognitive health. Rigorous R&D is essential for increasing the market of cognitive supplement in the forecast period.

Global cognitive ingredients market segmentation

The cognitive ingredients market can be segmented into ingredient types, nature, application and packaging type. By type, the global cognitive ingredients market can be categorized into Omega 3, Phosphatidy Serine (PS), Vitamin E, Vitamin B, Lutein, Citioline, Magnesium, L-theanine, Curcumin, Resveratrol, Blueberry anthocyanins, Sparemint extract, Ashwaganda, Bacopa and others.

The cognitive ingredients market can be segmented by its nature such as natural/organic and conventional. In application type segment, cognitive ingredients market can be segmented into dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, animal nutrition and others. Cognitive ingredients market can be segmented by packaging type including bottle, bulk and tetra packaging. The global cognitive ingredients market can be segmented on the basis of geographical region such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Emerging Countries.

Global cognitive ingredients key market players

The global market for cognitive ingredients comprises several developers, who are primarily converging on developing advanced version of cognitive ingredients mainly for nutrition products. The companies engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of cognitive ingredients are focused on expanding their business footprint by enhancing their product portfolio related to the cognitive ingredients.

Some key market participants are Kemin Industries, Frutarom Health, Nexira, CytoSolve, Inc., Arla Foods Ingredients, Aurea Biolabs, Cyvex Nutrition, Biotropics Malaysia, Omax Health, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, DSM N.V., BASF SE, Source Omega LLC, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., and other prominent players.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the cognitive ingredients market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies for cognitive ingredients. The research report provides analysis and information according to cognitive ingredients market segmented into ingredient types, nature, application, and packaging type.

