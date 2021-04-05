Tocopheryl Acetate Market 2019 to 2029, Fact.MR Report Made Possible by Top Research Firm

The tocopheryl acetate market is projected to expand with a 4% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2029). High feed production and market value, driven by the escalating demand for meat products are essential factors driving the sales of tocopheryl acetate. The global growth of aquaculture and meat production will set a strong foundation in the market. The rising demand for sustainable ingredients in feed formulations and other niche sectors will continue to boost growth of tocopheryl acetate market, reveals Fact.MR.

“Increasing demand from niche applications such as nutraceuticals and dermatology are set to result in additional demand for tocopheryl acetate,” says the FACT.MR analyst.

Tocopheryl Acetate Market – Key Takeaways

Animal feed and cosmetics will remain leading end use applications in the market, owing to antioxidant characteristics and formulation stability.

Bio-based tocopheryl acetate will display a high growth rate accounting for US$ 43Mn of absolute $ opportunity.

The animal feed segment will hold a leading position during the forecast period, accounting for approximately three quarters of the market share.

China and Japan will account for nearly 90% of market share.

Latin America will generate highly lucrative growth opportunities, crossing a market valuation of US$90 Mn.

Tocopheryl Acetate Market – Key Driving Factors

The spike in meat production and consumption, and the resultant increase in feed production is a major growth driver.

Rising use in cosmetics and personal care products remain key influencers.

The rising demand for high performance antioxidants, as an alternative to vitamin E supports overall market growth.

The high per capita expenditure on the healthcare sector, and rising heath consciousness is also a driver for global market growth.

Tocopheryl Acetate Market – Key Constraints

Moderate health hazards from tocopheryl acetate, such as organ system toxicity will remain a challenge for market supply and production.

The compound has been found to be a threat to the environment through bioaccumulation, which will also remain a major restraint for market players.

The Anticipated Impact of Coronavirus

As a substitute to Vitamin E, tocopheryl acetate has rapidly been gaining traction as nutrient ingredient in staving off infectious diseases, owing to its properties of safeguarding cells from the adverse impact of oxidation. Further, the compound is finding increased use in animal feed formulations, to improve health standards.

Consequently, tocopheryl acetate will play a growing role in foods and dietary supplements, and will substantially gain traction among health-conscious consumers, who are in the search for avenues to strengthen their body’s immune systems. The trend is expected to continue through the coronavirus crisis and the remainder of the forecast period.

Competition Landscape

Key players in the tocopheryl acetate market are Zhejiang Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., DSM, Zhejiang NHU Co. Ltd., and BASF. Majority of these players are investing in strategic inline production expansions, which could result in a condition of oversupply. Moreover, the higher production capacities has also made pricing strategies essential among market leaders.

More About the Report

The Fact.MR’s market research report of 300 pages offers comprehensive insights on tocopheryl acetate market. The market is analyzed on the basis of type (D-alpha tocopheryl acetate, and DL-alpha tocopheryl acetate), form (oils & concentrates, and powder), and end-use (animal feed, dietary supplements, food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals) across six key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

