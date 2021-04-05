Building Information Modeling Market Analysis 2019 – 2027: By Market Size, Share, Growth, Top Companies and their Development Analysis

The building information modeling industry is projected to grow at a staggering 12% CAGR through the end of 2027. The high demand for faster completion times in construction projects is a primary contributor to revenue in the industry. The demand is also supported by the use of cutting edge CAD and 3D modeling technology, which will continue to aid the growth of the building information modeling market. The growth of the market in the near future can be widely be attributed to improvements in data exchange and mandatory government policies, reveals Fact.MR in its new study.

“Implementation in multiple verticals, computer models, and new product developments have been introduced. Applications in commercial buildings, is leading the building information modeling market,” says the Fact.MR report.

Building Information Modeling Market – Key Takeaways

Commercial buildings applications hold lead position for building information modeling solutions.

The civil infrastructure segments will display high growth in revenue on account for building information modeling software.

The software segment is projected to hold lead position, while services account for a higher CAGR.

On-premise deployment will display high levels of competitiveness in technology.

The Asia Pacific and North American building information modeling markets are anticipated to display high growth through 2027, of which North America accounts for 40% of the global revenue.

Building Information Modeling Market – Key Driving Factors

The wide spread and rapid increase of construction activities around the world is driving the demand for building information modeling.

Mandatory regulations set up by governments towards the use of building information modelling contributes to the growth of global market.

The applications in public and private space projects is increasing proliferation of building information modeling, bolstering growth.

Transition away from conventional approaches involving 3D Max, AutoCAD, and CATIA is propelling the building information modeling market.

Building Information Modeling Market – Key Constraints

Issues with control, design errors, and inaccuracies in costs are continued challenges being faced by developers.

Anticipated Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak

As the covid-19 virus spreads, construction projects are likely to face substantial restraints owing to the measures imposed by governments in countries across the globe. Major disruptions in supply chains, owing to shortages and lack of production is expected to continue in the months ahead. This in turn is likely to reduce building information modelling applications to an extent.

However, losses are likely to be substantially mitigated, owing to computer-based nature of products and services, strong network infrastructure, and rising levels of cloud-based deployment. These factors are likely to sustain the global demand for building information modeling solutions and services, which will pick up pace once again following the decline of the pandemic.

Competition Landscape

The global building information modeling market is highly fragmented. The leading players profiled in the report include, but are not limited to RIB Software SE, Autodesk Inc., Trimble Inc., Nemetschek Group, and Bentley Systems. Market leaders are investing in strategic mergers and acquisitions. Manufacturers are channeling their efforts towards the development of products innovations for specific application modules, as indicated by the Fact.MR report.

