Benchtop Ultra-Wide field Imaging Device Market – Generate Massive Revenue in Upcoming Future 2021–2031 | ZEISS, Nikon Corporation, Clarity Medical Systems Inc.

Ultra-widefield imaging device imaging device offers excellent post operational documentation on the surgery. Ultra-widefield technology has become important clinically with respect to the early diagnosis, effective treatment and monitoring of the most life-threatening diseases. Ultra-widefield imaging device majorly used in the peripheral retinal diseases. Ultra-widefield imaging device provides a broad spectral view to ophthalmologists to study the eye related problems. At present some ultra-widefield imaging device coupled with three CCD(charge coupled devices), video camera and computer for the image display.

Normally, the photograph with 100° or more is considered as Ultra-widefield photograph. In recent trends, two non-contact ultra-widefield imaging device is the first choice for the physician. It can take a wide view of up to 102° in a single shot. Along with the technological advancement, in the ultra-widefield imaging device market, a non-contact SLO technology is introduced which is able to take 200° field of view of the retina.

Ultra-Wide field Imaging Device Market: Drivers and Restraints

Technological advancement in the telemedicine methods and development of the portable camera have improved the accessibility of the ultra-widefield imaging device, such kind of novelty will boost the growth of the ultra-widefield imaging device market. Increasing prevalence of diabetic retinopathy disease may show the increasing demand for ultra-widefield imaging device market. According to the American Optometric Association, in America 86% of individuals suffers from the diabetic retinopathy disease, such a situations may foster the growth of ultra-widefield imaging device market for the proper diagnosis of the diabetic retinopathy.

Ultra-widefield imaging device reveals the disease pathology, which can be ignored during the clinical exams. This pathological examination may include signs of systemic diseases, hypertension of carotid arteries & subtle vascular sheathing or rare micro aneurysms. Such kind of scenarios may increase the demand of ultra-widefield imaging device for the high end diagnosis in the hospitals and research centers. Ultra-widefield imaging device captures the images in presence of green and red light source, hence they could not capture the fine macular detail image as compared to the traditional dilated macula photograph, this kind of situation may limit the growth of the ultra-widefield imaging device market

Ultra-Wide field Imaging Device Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global ultra-widefield imaging device market can be segmented on the basis of Image type, Indication, end user and geography.

Based on Image type, the ultra-widefield imaging device market is segmented as:

Color

Red-free

Choroidal

Autofluorescence

OCT

Based on Indication, the ultra-widefield imaging device market is segmented as:

Diabetic Retinopathy

Choroidal Melanoma

Retinal Vein Occlusion

Hemoglobinopathy

Uveitis

Based on modality, the ultra-widefield imaging device market is segmented as:

Benchtop

Handheld

Based on end users, the ultra-widefield imaging device market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

Research centers

Ultra-Wide field Imaging Device Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the ultra-widefield imaging device market are ZEISS, Nikon Corporation, Clarity Medical Systems Inc, Visunex Medical Systems, Inc., Heidelberg Engineering, Inc., Centervue SpA, Siemens, CenterVue, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Jobson Healthcare Information LLC and others.

