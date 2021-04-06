Covid -19 Impact On The Interventional Cardiology Devices Market

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Apr-06 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report Interventional Cardiology Devices Market size is projected to reach USD 21.2 billion by 2025 from USD 13.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Globally, the outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted every aspect of the medical device industry, including the market for interventional cardiology devices. In the past six months, the number of patient visits to hospitals has reduced significantly, despite the fact that emergency and OPD services are available in cardiology departments. Nationwide lockdowns and social distancing measures have reduced patient visits significantly. This has further reduced the sales of interventional cardiology products. Many of the leading players in the interventional cardiology market, such as Boston Scientific, Medtronic, and Abbott, have registered a decline in sales for Q2 and Q3 of 2020

Some of the major players in the interventional cardiology devices market include Medtronic (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Abbott (US), Cardinal Health (US), iVascular (Spain), Edward Lifescinces Corporation (US), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Biosensors International Group (Singapore), and BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany).

The Growth in the Interventional Cardiology Market is driven mainly by the rapid growth in the geriatric population and the associated increase in the prevalence of coronary artery diseases, approval of new and advanced products, and the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries.

Thrombectomy devices segment accounted for the largest share of the plaque modification market in 2019.

Based on type, the plaque modification market is segmented into atherectomy devices and thrombectomy devices. In 2019, the thrombectomy devices segment accounted for the largest share of the plaque modification market. Growth in this market segment can largely be attributed to the increasing incidence of blood clots and atrial embolisms across the globe.

The old/normal balloons segment accounted for the largest share of the angioplasty balloons market in 2019.

Based on type, the angioplasty balloons market is segmented into old/normal balloons, cutting and scoring balloons, and drug-eluting balloons. In 2019, the old/normal balloons segment accounted for the largest share of the angioplasty balloons market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to a increasing its use in impating the stents and structural heart devices; and increasing prevalence of vaulvuloplasty.

North America accounted for the largest share of the interventional cardiology market in 2019.

North America accounted for the largest share of the interventional cardiology devices market in 2019. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, the growing geriatric population, and the strong presence of industry players in the region.

