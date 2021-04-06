COVID-19 Impact on the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Apr-06 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2025 from USD 3.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=206359984

As a result of the pandemic, during March 2020 and throughout the second quarter of 2020, access to customers to sell and implement the automated AST systems (such as Accelerate Pheno system, MicroScan WalkAway, and Sensitire ARIS system) diminished as hospitals became primarily focused on the COVID-19 pandemic. The limited access to current and potential customers has significantly reduced market players’ ability to complete sales of new AST systems and to implement previously sold systems, thereby reducing the growth of consumable test kits. Furthermore, the market is expecting to recover the losses by the fourth quarter of 2020.

The growth of the antibacterial susceptibility testing systems market is mainly driven by the growing number of hospitals across major markets, increasing awareness about diagnosis and the treatment of hospital-acquired infections coupled with the increasing adoption of rapid AST methods. Moreover, rising R&D investments by the key players operating in the market to develop genetics and genotyping-based AST solutions coupled with growing funding & grants for AST-related research are other important factors to drive the market growth in the near future.

bioMérieux SA (France), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Bruker (US), Roche Diagnostics Limited (Switzerland), Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (US), Hi-Media Laboratories (India), Liofilchem S.r.l. (Italy), Alifax S.r.l. (Italy), Creative Diagnostics (US), Synbiosis (UK), Bioanalyse (Turkey), ZHUHAI DL BIOTECH Co., Ltd. (China), ELITechGroup (France), Mast Group Ltd. (UK), CONDALAB (Spain), Genefluidics, Inc. (US), Biotron Ltd (Australia), InvivoGen (US), MP Biomedicals (US), QuantaMatrix Inc. (South Korea), and PML Microbiologicals Inc. (US), among others are some of the major players operating in the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market.

Based on type, the antibacterial susceptibility testing systems market has been segmented into the antibacterial susceptibility testing, antifungal susceptibility testing, antiparasitic susceptibility testing, and susceptibility testing types. Among these, the antibacterial susceptibility testing segment dominated the market in 2019.

Based on application, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market has been segmented into the market is segmented into clinical diagnostics, drug discovery and development, epidemiology, and other applications. Significant market growth in the clinical diagnostics segment can be attributed to the rising burden of infectious diseases, the growing burden of antimicrobial resistance, and new product launches in the market.

Based on the product, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into automated laboratory instruments, manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing products, culture and growth media, and consumables. The manual susceptibility testing products segment is further divided into susceptibility testing disks, MIC strips, and susceptibility testing plates. Among the manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing products, the susceptibility testing disks segment held a major share of the market in 2019.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=206359984

North America, comprising the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in 2019. Technological advancements in rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing systems, rising incidence of infectious diseases (such as AIDS, tuberculosis, and pertussis), and government support for antimicrobial resistance-related research are the major factors driving market growth in North America. As AST through conventional methods is a lengthy process, customers in North America are moving towards rapid AST techniques, which require minimal reagents. This trend will have a positive impact on the automated instruments market.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com