Demand of Non-Invasive Ultrasound Stimulation Market Assures Motivated Revenue Share by 2031 | BrainSonix Corporation, Sonacare Medical, Sonic Concepts

Non-Invasive ultrasound stimulation is an emerging techniques which can noninvasively inhibit or excite neural activity in the targeted brain by delivering of pulsed ultrasonic waves. Non-Invasive ultrasound stimulation is an emerging approach which combines noninvasiveness with the focus which is relatively sharp even in the deep brain region. Non-Invasive ultrasound stimulation is valuable to modulate specific nuclei or neuronal pathways in clinical and basic neurosciences. Non-Invasive ultrasound stimulation also have therapeutic potential in neurological disease such as Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, and stroke.

Non-Invasive ultrasound stimulation have the potential to transform the treatment through gaining access into the deep brain without damaging tissue, allow the reversible opening of the blood-brain barrier to deliver therapeutic agents to targeted diseased areas and ablate targeted tissue without exposing the brain to the effects of ionizing radiation and. Non-Invasive ultrasound stimulation have huge potential in its capacity to open the blood- brain barrier which allow drug delivery to the brain.

Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing baby boomer population associated with brain disorders are major factor which drive the Non-Invasive ultrasound stimulation market. Increasing clinical research and rising FDA approval for novel techniques for the treatment of neurological disorder is expected to fuel the non-invasive ultrasound stimulation in the near future. Growing demand of non-invasive ultrasound stimulation in early stage, noninvasive technology have the huge potential which improve the quality of life and decreased cost of care for Alzheimer’s patient drive the non-invasive ultrasound stimulation market .

Development of promising techniques which further enhance the delivery of therapeutic drugs or antibodies to brain. However, certain factor such as limited penetrability to reach deep brain structures and high cost associated with the non-invasive ultrasound stimulation is expected to hinder the growth of non-invasive ultrasound stimulation market.

The global non-invasive ultrasound stimulation market is segmented on basis of application, modality, end user and geography.

Segmentation by Application Alzheimer’s Disease Epilepsy Brain Tumors Parkinson’s disease Stroke Others



Segmentation by Modality Portable Bench Top

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Ambulatory surgical centers Diagnostic Centers Specialty Clinics



Promising preclinical studies and research to show huge potential and enhance delivery of drugs to brain. Increased funding by the government and increased research and development spur the market of non-invasive ultrasound stimulation. Development in new novel therapy for various neurological disease further drive the market growth of non-invasive ultrasound stimulation. Growing number of end user such as hospitals and specialty clinics in developing and under developed nation’s further drive the non-invasive ultrasound stimulation market. Furthermore growing number of physicians and technicians will spur the non-invasive ultrasound stimulation market.

The North America is expected to retain its dominance in the non-invasive ultrasound stimulation market, owing to growing prevalence of neurological disorders, presence of various key players and increasing adoption of new technology for the treatment of neurological disease. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, out of total population of US, 1.2% have active epilepsy in 2015 which is about 3.4 Mn people with epilepsy i.e. 3 million adults and 470,000 children. Europe is expected to contribute for the second largest revenue share after North America in the global non-invasive ultrasound stimulation market, owing increasing demand of minimally invasive and noninvasive technology for treating neurological disorder and growing approval for new techniques and technology.

Undergoing clinical research and favorable reimbursement for the neurological disease is further expected to drive the Europe non-invasive ultrasound stimulation market in the near future. Asia Pacific is expected to show rapid growth, due increased prevalence and awareness of neurological disorders provide huge potential along with the growing healthcare expenditure and increasing number of end user segment such as specialty clinics and hospitals. Adoption of new technology and fast-paced progresses in healthcare infrastructure is expected to drive the non-invasive ultrasound stimulation market in the forecast period. China is expected to register fast growth, due presence of huge patient pool affected by Alzheimer’s disease and surge in elderly population along with the changing regulatory environment, and favorable reimbursement scenarios. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to exhibit limited growth in non-invasive ultrasound stimulation market, due to less available treatment options for treating neurological disorder.

Examples of some of the key manufacturer present in the global non-invasive ultrasound stimulation market are BrainSonix Corporation, Sonacare Medical, Sonic Concepts, Inc. among others.

