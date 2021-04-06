Amniotic Products Market Worth $1,095 million – Awareness programs for wound care treatment and management

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The research study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the Amniotic Products Market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing estimates with industry experts across the value chain through primary research.

Secondary Research;

Secondary research was mainly used to identify and collect information for the extensive, technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the amniotic products market. The secondary sources used for this study include Food and Drug Administration (FDA), National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Association for the Advancement of Wound Care (AAWC), Journal of Wound Care (JWC), American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), National Alliance of Wound Care (NAWC), European Wound Management Association (EWMA), National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), Annual Reports, SEC Filings, Expert Interviews, and MarketsandMarkets Analysis.

Expected Revenue Surge: The Global Amniotic Products Market is projected to reach USD 1,095 million by 2025 from USD 748 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9%

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

The global amniotic products market has been divided into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounted for the largest share of the global Amniotic Membranes Market in 2019. This can be attributed to the high prevalence of target diseases, increasing geriatric population, rising awareness about advanced treatment options, and the strong presence of key market players of amniotic products. The presence of a well-established healthcare system and ongoing investments by hospitals to upgrade & expand their operating capabilities are other factors supporting market growth in North America.

Leading Key-Players:

The prominent players operating in this market include MiMedx (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Organogenesis (US), and Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US). Other players include Stryker Corporation (US), Wright Medical (Netherlands), Applied Biologics (US), Celularity (US), Katena Products (US), Lucina BioSciences (US), Next Biosciences (South Africa), Skye Biologics (US), Surgenex (US), TissueTech (US), Ventris Medical (US), StimLabs (US), VIVEX Biologics (US), LifeCell International (India), NuVision Biotherapies (England), and Genesis Biologics (US).

MiMedx (US) was one of the prominent players in the amniotic products market in 2018. This can be attributed to its broad range of amniotic-based products. The company has supplied more than 1.8 million placental tissue-based allografts for various applications in the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. The company has two distribution channels—direct to customers (healthcare professionals and/or facilities) and sales through distributors. The company focuses on organic and inorganic growth strategies. For instance, in 2018, the US FDA granted the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to the AmnioFix Injectable for use in the treatment of osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee.

