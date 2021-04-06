Lymphedema Diagnostics Market Worth $35 million – Growing Global Prevalence of Cancer

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current market size for the lymphedema diagnostics market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

Secondary Research;

In the secondary research process, various secondary sources such as annual reports, press releases & investor presentations of companies, white papers, certified publications, articles by recognized authors, gold-standard & silver-standard websites, regulatory bodies, and databases (such as D&B Hoovers, Bloomberg Businessweek, and Factiva) were referred to in order to identify and collect information for this study.

Browse 107 market data Tables and 30 Figures spread through 165 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Lymphedema Diagnostics Market”

Expected Revenue Surge: The global lymphedema diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 35 million by 2024 from USD 24 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

The lymphedema diagnostics therapy market is segmented into four regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the easy availability and rapid adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems; high incidence/prevalence of lymphedema; and the strong, well-established healthcare systems. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate, followed by Europe.

Leading Key-Players:

The major players operating in the lymphedema diagnostics market are GE Healthcare (US), Philips (Netherlands), and Siemens Healthineers (Germany). Other prominent players in this market include Canon, Inc. (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Stryker Corporation (US), Fluoptics (France), United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd. (China), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Esaote, SpA (Italy), Neusoft Corporation (China), Mindray Medical International, Ltd. (China), Mitaka USA, Inc. (US), Curadel, LLC (US), and ImpediMed Ltd. (Australia).

GE Healthcare (US) is one of the leading players in the global lymphedema diagnostics market. To sustain its leadership position and ensure its future growth, the company has been focusing on product launches and agreements, partnerships, and collaborations as its key strategies. The company has also been focusing on geographic expansions and the development of low-cost equipment specifically for developing nations. For instance, in May 2017, the company collaborated with the Government of Egypt to supply a wide range of technologies and train doctors, nurses, and technicians about advanced imaging systems in over 200 Egyptian hospitals. With a wide product portfolio and strong geographic presence, the company is expected to witness significant growth in the lymphedema diagnostics market in the coming years.

