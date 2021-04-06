Maternity Wear Market Distribution Channel Estimates & Global Trend Analysis, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 06, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Maternity Wear Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global maternity wear market is projected to reach USD 24.5 billion by the end of 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. The demand for maternity wear is increasing at a robust pace owing to increasing influence of pregnancy fashion on pregnant women. Moreover, number of pregnant working women in emerging nations is increasing rapidly which is expected to boost the demand over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Seraphine

Firstcry

H&M

Asos

Mamacouture

House of Napius

GAP

Hotmilk Lingerie

Pinkblush Maternity

Growth Drivers:

Earlier, the use of maternity wear was just for hiding baby bump without considering its fitting. Nowadays, women are highly conscious about the fitting of the clothes they wear. Fashion consciousness is increasing amongst the modern mothers. This factor is expected to drive the demand for the outerwear segment during the forecast period. Therefore, the maternity section in companies like Fabindia and Lifestyle have variety of clothes such as kurtis, jeans, t-shirts, palazzos, sweatpants and cam is in all sizes.

Designers of maternity wear specifically design the clothes that provide extra-comfort to the mothers during their gestation period, thus, maternity wear has loose fitting and is designed using fabrics such as spandex and elastane. Moreover, women use maternity wear even after pregnancy because they have gained a lot of weight. This factor is expected to further boost the demand for this product.

Product Outlook:

Outerwear

Innerwear

Nightwear

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Store-based

Online

Online distribution channel segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period owing to increasing penetration of internet in developing nations, attractive offers & discounts, easier accessibility, ease of payment, and 24/7 availability are the prime factors proliferating the growth of online channels. For example, Asos offers a variety of fashionable and affordable maternity wear for modern moms to be to fulfill their requirements. Moreover, it offers exclusive designer brands like New Look Maternity and Mamalicious with an intention to provide specialty-size collection for short and tall mothers-to-be.

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 28.6% and the regional market is projected to grow significantly from 2019 to 2025 owing to rising influence of celebrities over different social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. In addition, presence of leading brands such as Thyme Maternity and Seraphine that caters to the requirements of pregnant women is expected to drive the growth of regional market.

In addition, women in Europe were highly influenced by fashionable maternity clothing worn by Kate Middleton during her pregnancy. This factor is expected to drive the sales of maternity wear in countries like France and U.K. Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the potential market for maternity wear owing to rise in spending of new moms-to-be on pregnancy photo shoots along with increase in the buying power of women in developing countries like China and India. For instance, Destination Maternity and Noon are some of the famous brands in United Arab Emirates that provide exclusive range of maternity clothing.

