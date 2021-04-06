Mammography Market Growth Analysis, Trends Forecast by Regions and Types to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Apr 06, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Mammography Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period. Mammography entails a mammogram, which is an X-Ray image of breast and is used in detection of any signs of breast cancer. With a higher feasibility, it is the best screening tool used in detection of breast cancer. A mammogram helps in screening the affected area in breast.

Mammography market is driven by increase in healthcare expenditure and favorable conditions in the global market. Government initiatives to enhance clinical trials and rise in breast diseases in women is likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Improvements in healthcare facilities, use of advanced techniques and diagnostic sensitivity is one of the prime reasons for market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the market also entails specificity in diagnosis during mammography.

Product Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2025)

Film Screen Systems

Digital Systems

Analog Systems

Biopsy Systems

3D Systems

Technology Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2025)

Breast Tomosynthesis

CAD

Digital

The key players in the mammography industry include Hologic, Fujifilm, Toshiba Medical Systems, Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm, Metaltronica, GE Healthcare, Srl. Hologic and Siemens Healthcare.

Geographical segmentation for mammography market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America accounts for a significant market share due to rise in breast cancer cases and rise in women population across the globe.

Asia-Pacific regions are likely to grow at a higher CAGR due to untapped potential and lucrative opportunities prevailing in the markets. Change in lifestyle and higher prevalence of breast cancer stimulates the market growth during the forecast period. Presence of local players is one of the vital factors responsible for the traction in upcoming years.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will be the market size in 2025?

What are the growth opportunities of Mammography market in upcoming period?

What strategies are the market players adopting to ensure sustainability?

Which region or country driving the demand of Mammography market?

How and where market players should focus to gain maximum ROI?

