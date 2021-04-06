Enterprise Key Management Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Product Benchmarking, 2025

Posted on 2021-04-06 by in Industrial, Technology, Telecommunications // 0 Comments

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 06, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Enterprise Key Management Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Enterprise Key Management Market is expected to reach USD 3.61 billion by 2025. Enterprise Key Management (EKM) is also termed as professional key management systems, which has ability to recover, generate, store, distribute, back up, organize encryption keys, and destroy cryptographic keys to protect the sensitive data. The EKM tools allow IT enterprises to lock down data on storage media.

Key Players:

  • CA Technologies
  • EMC Corporation
  • Gemalto NV
  • Google
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • IBM Corporation
  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • Thales E-Security, Inc.
  • Townsend Data Security llc.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/enterprise-key-management-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The Enterprise Key Management Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Rising need to exploit operational efficiency and security, and growing data security anxiety are documented as major factors of Enterprise Key Management Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, lack of awareness regarding enterprise key management among organizations mainly in SMEs is a factor that may restrain overall market growth in coming years.

Application Outlook:

  • Disk Encryption
  • File/Folder Encryption
  • Database Encryption
  • Communication Encryption
  • Cloud encryption

Vertical Outlook:

  • BFSI
  • Government & Defense
  • Healthcare
  • IT & Telecom
  • Retail
  • Utilities
  • Others

Deployment Outlook:

  • On Premise
  • Cloud

Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounted for the substantial market share of Enterprise Key Management and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be rising data security challenges, raised penetration of digital services across key verticals, rising cyber-attacks, and rising use of enhanced technology. The United States is a major consumer of Enterprise Key Management in the region.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise high demand for digital services, rising adoption of smart devices, growing monitoring enforcement, and rising investment in IoT and cloud technology.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution