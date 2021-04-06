Oat-based Snacks Market Latest Insights, Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2025

Felton, California , USA, Apr 6, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global oat-based snacks market size is expected to register revenue of USD 23.45 billion from 2019 to 2025. Increasing awareness regarding the consumption of healthy food and rapidly changing dietary preference has majorly driven market growth. Oats have high nutritional values including vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals, thereby expected to propel the demand for this product.

Oats helps to balance the sugar level in the blood, reduce the bad cholesterol level, and promote weight loss due to its antioxidant property. Several health benefits of oats have encouraged the manufacturers to add oats-based snacks in their product line. For example, in 2017, General Mills and Nestle entered the joint venture and provides a wide range of cereal bars with three different ingredients such as pumpkin seeds, almond and crispy chocolate to gain traction among the young population looking for nutrition rich breakfast.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart and Covid-19 Impact Analysis) : https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-oat-based-snacks-market/request-sample

Key Questions Answered in this report :-

What are the sales or revenue produced by Oat-based Snacks products beyond all sectors during the forecast period?

products beyond all sectors during the forecast period? What are the key trends in the Oat-based Snacks market?

market? What are the leading drivers, limitations, and probabilities in the industry?

Which segment will gain the highest revenue worldwide and which product segment will expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

In which region the Oat-based Snacks market to project lucrative CAGR during the forecast period?

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of more than 4.0% during the forecast period. In recent years, major international investors implemented some marketing strategies including merger & acquisition, product launches, and innovation to cater to rising demand for healthy oats snacks. For example, in 2018, Britannia Industries inaugurated NutriChoice Oats Almond & Chocolate cookies due to increasing demand for healthy and nutritious snacks in India.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of more than 5.0% during the forecast period.

Oat-based savory product is anticipated to register highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2025.

Europe held the largest market share of around 33.5%, in 2018 in terms of revenue.

Global Oat-based Snacks Market: Key Players

Quaker Oats Company, , Britannia Industries, Seamild, Bobo’s Oat , Nairn’s Oatcakes, General Mills, and Pamela’s Products.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com