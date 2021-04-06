Laparoscopic and Open Hernia Mesh Repair Surgery Market worth 3.53 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The laparoscopic and open hernia mesh repair surgery market is projected to reach USD 3.53 Billion by 2022 from USD 3.18 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

The rising adoption of mesh in hernia repair surgeries, rising geriatric population, new product developments, and favorable reimbursement scenario in developed countries are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

The report analyzes and studies the patient population affected with hernia in the US, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, and India. Along with patient population, the report studies the adoption of open and laparoscopic hernia repair surgeries and the adoption of tack and glue applicators for mesh fixation.

Based on the type of hernia repair surgery, open hernia repair surgery accounted for the largest market share in 2017. Open hernia repair does not require any advanced equipment and takes 25% lesser time than laparoscopy. This makes open hernia repair more cost effective. Moreover, this type of surgery is preferred for hernias that have been present for a long period of time.

Based on the type of mesh fixator, glue applicators are expected to register the highest growth rate in the forecast period. The cost effectiveness, reduction in surgery time, and lower pain associated with glue fixation are driving the adoption of glue in hernia mesh fixation.

The US accounted for the largest share of the hernia mesh repair surgery market in 2017. The large share of the US is attributed to the large patient population, increasing adoption of technologically advanced products, and presence of a well-established medical reimbursement policy in the country.

The major players in the hernia mesh repair surgery market profiled in this report are Medtronic (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (US), B. Braun (Germany), C. R. Bard (US), and W.L. Gore (US).

