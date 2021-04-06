Medical Radiation Shielding Market: Improving Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Markets

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The Medical Radiation Shielding Market is expected to reach $1330.0 million by 2021 from $989.2 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing usage of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment, rising incidences of cancer, and increasing number of diagnostic imaging centers and installation base of radiology equipment.

The MRI shielding products segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical radiation therapy market

On the basis of products, the medical radiation therapy market is segmented into Shields, Barriers, Booths, X-ray rooms, Sheet Lead, Lead Bricks, Lead Curtains, Lead Lined Doors & Windows, Lead Glass, Lead Lined Drywalls, Lead Lined Plywood, High Density Concrete Blocks, Lead Acrylic, and MRI Shielding Products. The MRI shielding products segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global medical radiation shielding market in 2016.

The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical radiation therapy market

On the basis of end-users, the global radiation therapy shielding market includes hospitals and diagnostic centers. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016. Increasing number of hospitals and installation base of radiology equipment is the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Geographically, the radiation therapy shielding market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia and Row. Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is driven by the factors such as rising awareness for radiation protection in the medical field, growing number of hospitals, rising incidences of cancer, increasing number of radiological imaging systems installed, and rising adoption of radiation therapy for the treatment of diseases are driving the growth of the medical radiation shielding market in this region.

Leading Companies

The key players in the medical radiation shielding market are ETS-Lindgren (US), Nelco, Inc. (U.S.), Radiation Protection Products (U.S.), MarShield, (Canada), Ray-Bar Engineering Corp (U.S.), Amray (Ireland), Gaven Industries, Inc. (U.S.), A&L Shielding (Rome), Global Partners in Shielding, Inc. (U.S.), and Veritas Medical Solutions LLC (U.S.).