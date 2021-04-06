Gymnastic Bench Market Development, Top Trends and Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities

Gymnastic Bench Market: Overview

Gymnastics is considered as one of most famous and prestigious sports categories in the Olympics. Gymnastics develops flexibility, strength, coordination, motor skills and balance. It’s no wonder that those who aspire to taste Olympics glory undergo rigorous training, which often starts at an early age. For a gymnast to be successful, two things are of prime importance: the gymnast’s core strength and proper equipment. One such equipment essential for strength building and initial training is the gymnastic bench.

A gymnastic bench is a structure with a wooden board and legs with hooks attached to one side, which fixes the attachment to a vault box or a wall. Gymnastic benches can be set to different inclines, allowing varying levels of exercise intensity. A gymnastic bench is designed for exercising in the sitting position, hall laying position or lying position. Gymnastic bench legs are equipped with an anti-slip rubber (usually PVC) coating to improve stability.

Gymnastic Bench Market: Dynamics

A gymnastic bench is an indispensable equipment in any fitness training facility in most parts of the world. The inclination towards a healthier lifestyle amongst the public is the primary reason driving the sales of gymnastic benches. General health benefits aside, participation in gymnastics has been on the rise among the millennial population.

The rising popularity of anaerobic sports is also driving the gymnastic bench market. Gymnasts are also the strongest of all Olympic athletes, owing to the kind of training they undergo. Participation in gymnastics not only improves one’s strength but also impacts psycho-social behavior. This is one main reasons gymnastics and thus, gymnastic benches are such important parts of school sports facilities in the west.

The use of lightweight and economic gymnastic benches as an alternative to traditional ones is trending in schools. These are manufactured from a differently chosen, light timber.

There has been a lot of debate about long-term effects of gymnastics in an athlete’s body, particularly women. Stress fractures are common amongst gymnasts and such issues hinder gymnast participation and consequently, gymnastic bench sales.

Gymnastic Bench Market: Segmentation

The global gymnastic bench market can be segmented on the basis of product finish, leg material, length, width, demographics, sales channel and buyer type.

The global gymnastic bench market can be segmented on the basis of product finish as:

Upholstered

Timber

The global gymnastic bench market can be segmented on the basis of leg material as:

Wooden

Metallic

The global gymnastic bench market can be segmented on the basis of length as:

0 – 2 meters

2 – 3.5 meters

Above 3.5 meters

The global gymnastic bench market can be segmented on the basis of width as:

0 – 0.1 meters

1 – 0.2 meters

Above 2.0 meters

The global gymnastic bench market can be segmented on the basis of demographics as:

Adults

Kids (up to 11 years)

The global gymnastic bench market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel as:

Sports Variety Stores

Direct to Customer Channel

Third Party Online

Other Channels

The global gymnastic bench market can be segmented on the basis of buyer type as:

Individual

Promotional

Institutional

Gymnastic Bench Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global gymnastic bench market is designed for six regions, namely North-America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), the Middle East & Africa and Japan. North America, currently, is the largest market for fitness and gymnastic equipment, owing to long time exposure and awareness about the sport. Every Olympics, American gymnasts rise to glory and with this, the participation has been noted to increase.

A report by Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) states that gymnastics participation increased by about 13% from 2009 to 2016. In the U.S. alone, gymnastics is an essential part of schools, which are almost always equipped with multiple gymnastic benches. Europe closely follows North America with regards to the gymnastic bench market. Gymnastic benches are expected to experience moderate growth in the European market, owing to its maturity. APEJ and Latin America present attractive opportunities for the gymnastic bench market over the forecast period. Rising awareness about healthy lifestyles and the growing affinity towards sports are likely to give the gymnastic bench market a boost in emerging countries such as India and Brazil. The APEJ gymnastic bench market is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Gymnastic Bench Market: Market Participants

Some of the key market players in the global gymnastic bench market are:

Gymnova SAS

DimaSPort

MTB Group

Spieth Gymnastics

Davies Sports

Janssen Fritsen

Niels Larsen Limited

Continental Sports Limited

Kübler Sport GmbH

Other Key Players

