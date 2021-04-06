 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Demand and Competitive Analysis by Leading Players Macrogen, Qiagen, Genotypic Technology, Genewiz and Dna Link

The global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market report offers a complete overview of the Market globally. It presents real data and statistics on the inclinations and improvements in global Markets, also highlights manufacturing, abilities & technologies, and unstable structure of the market. The global Market report elaborates the crucial data along with all important insights related to the current market status.

The main goal for the dissemination of this information is to give a descriptive analysis of how the trends could potentially affect the upcoming future of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market during the forecast period. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their detailed research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with precise information.

The major vendors covered:

BGI
Illumina
Perkinelmer
Eurofins Scientific
Gatc Biotech
Macrogen
Qiagen
Genotypic Technology
Genewiz
Dna Link
Takara
Scigenom Labs
Novogene

There is coverage of market dynamics at the country level in the respective regional segments. The report comprises competitive analysis with a focus on key players and participants of the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market covering in-depth data related to the competitive landscape, positioning, company profiles, key strategies adopted and product-profiling with a focus on market growth and potential.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Targeted

RNA-Seq

Exome

Market segment by Application, split into

Diagnostics

Oncology

Drug Discovery

Agriculture

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, revenue, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market share and growth rate, and forecast (2019-2026) of the following regions:

  • United States, China, Japan, India, Other Regions
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)
  • Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)
  • Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)
  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market: Highlights

  • The report delivers the complete CAGR valuation and percentage.
  • A synopsis of all the pertinent information related to various growth rendering factors that are expected to influence growth through the growth span.
  • Crucial details such as growth estimations and market size are also mentioned in the report for reader awareness

