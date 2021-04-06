Endoluminal Device Systems Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019 -2029

Endoluminal device systems is a type of medical device that majorly use to treat different type aneurysms in the vessel of brain and other arteries. Endoluminal device systems uses a permanent metal wire that provide support in the aneurysm area of the blood vessel to reduce or stop the blood flow into the aneurysm. Endoluminal device systems consist of self-expanding stent of different diameter that releases from the delivery system once it is placed in the point of aneurysm. The implant have dual layer integrated coverage that is designed to divert the blood flow away from the aneurysmal area in the artery. Endoluminal device systems is available in different diameters ranging from 2.5 mm to 5.5 mm and in different implant length ranging from 13 mm to 50 mm depending upon the size and diameter of the vessel.

Endoluminal Device Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising awareness and adoption of minimally invasive procedure, increase in number of successful implants throughout the globe is the major growth driver of endoluminal device systems market. Moreover, the rapid increase in the prevalence of asymptomatic vascular diseases among people also contribute to progress the endoluminal device systems market. However the availability of treatment substitute, device failure and recalls are the major factor that hinders the growth of this market. Moreover, rising price regulations on stent implants by key regulatory authorities may also hamper endoluminal device systems market during the forecast period.

Endoluminal Device Systems Market: Segmentation

The global endoluminal device systems market is classified on the basis of indication, end and region

Based on indication, endoluminal device systems market is segmented into following:

Brain Aneurysm

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

Thoracic aortic Aneurysm

Based on end user, endoluminal device systems market is segmented into following

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Catheterization labs

Endoluminal Device Systems Market: Overview

The endoluminal device systems market is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period due to rising prevalence of asymptomatic aneurysm among the population and shift of people towards minimally invasive procedures. WHO has estimated the global crude incidence for aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage from 0.71 to 12.38 per 100,000 people. Flow re-direction endoluminal device has been recently added in clinical practice for the treatment of brain aneurysm. This device is a stent-like structure that divert the flow away from the aneurysm may hold the major share over the forecast period. Also, every year around 30,000 patients in U.S. suffers from ruptured cerebral aneurysm, and around 6 percent of population have an un-ruptured cerebral aneurysm as per the data revealed by American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

Endoluminal Device Systems Market: Regional Overview

Endoluminal device systems market is dominated by U.S. and Europe due to availability of favorable reimbursement in these region, acceptance of technologically advanced devices and well developed infrastructure. After U.S. and Europe global endoluminal device systems market is then followed by Japan and China due to rising number of patients suffering from aneurysmal disease due to sedentary life style. Countries like India, South Africa and Australia are the emerging countries for endoluminal device systems market. The endoluminal device systems market for these countries is expected to show exponential growth during the forecast period. Lack of funding by government and slow growth for healthcare sector in MEA and Latin America may impede the growth of endoluminal device systems market in these countries.

Endoluminal Device Systems Market: Key Players

Currently only Terumo Corporation is having FDA and EMA approval for manufacturing endoluminal device system. Other manufacturer such as Cardinal Health, Medtronic plc, Cardiatis SA, Endologix, Cook Medical LLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, biFlow Medical Ltd, Endoluminal Science Pvt Ltd, Braile Biomedica, Getinge AB, Lemaitre Vascular Inc. are developing endoluminal device system.

The research report on endoluminal device systems Market presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report on Surgical Table Accessories market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on Endoluminal Device Systems Market:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Report on Endoluminal Device Systems market includes regional analysis:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, , Russia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, ASEAN)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa)

The report on Surgical Table Accessories market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report on Endoluminal Device Systems market highlights: