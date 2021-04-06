Automotive Headliners Market Projected to Grow at a Remarkable rate of above around 4% through 2031, Fact.MR

Automotive headliners are composite materials that are optimized to improve safety in automobiles in terms of head impact, or alternatively to incorporate additional LED lighting films in the fabric. Numerous headliner products comprise tricot knit fabrics that are napped to provide vehicle passengers a soft texture and uniform aesthetics. The fabric is adhered to melted polyurethane foam in most cases. More than 95% demand is for hardtop automotive headliners across the world. Increased focus by automotive manufacturers towards the comfort of passengers and drivers is a key factor driving opportunities in the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the global automotive headliners market in the year 2020. Substantial changes are being noticed in the activities of automotive headliner manufacturers due to the crisis. Governments all over the world declared lockdowns in recent months, creating vulnerabilities in supply chains. However, with vehicle sales picking up, demand for automotive headliners will see a gradual rise, with the market projected to expand at a steady CAGR of around 4% through 2031.

Key Takeaways from Automotive Headliners Market Study

Foam-backed cloth headliners are estimated to account for more than 40% of the total share during the forecast period. Higher strength of material and durability drive demand.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan will remain the leading region through the forecast period, accounting for more than 35% share in the automotive headliners market.

Light commercial vehicle applications are expected to remain a key contributor to market revenue, at close to 30% market share, supported by higher volume of material required.

In terms of value, sales of automotive headliners through auto OEMs is expected to grow with absolute opportunity of over US$ 3 Bn over the forecast period.

Technological advancements in headliner designs will complement demand growth over the coming years.

“Strict requirements for safety conformation and ventilation are key factors that influence the choice of material in automotive headliner production. Regulations also make the use of low-VOC or VOC-free materials for the construction of headliner substrates increasingly important,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Regional Takeaways

The U.S. will hold over 15% of global share in 2021, and long-term growth prospects remain positive.

The U.K. market is expected to register a growth of over 4% YOY.

Germany‘s outlook for automotive headliner sales, as the largest European market, will be stable through 2031.

Japan and China will continue to remain high potential markets for automotive headliners.

Design & Material Improvements to Hold Importance

The Fact.MR report has revealed some of the leading market players in the global automotive headliners market, including Toyota Boshoku Corp., Grupo Antolin, International Automotive Components Group, Lear Corporation, Motus Integrated Technologies, UGN Inc., and Atlas Roofing Corporation, among others. While aftermarket sales is a key contributor, prominent OEM manufacturers are focusing on product improvement and customization.

Rolls Royce, through the Bespoke Collective initiative, has unveiled the Bespoke Starlight Headliner for all vehicles manufactured by the company in 2020, with data and solar system inspired motifs.

Grupo Antolin, in September 2020, unveiled its new range of retractable sun visors, which will include proprietary modular headliner designs for premium car offerings by Jaguar and Tesla.

Find More Valuable Insights on Automotive Headliners Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to fore an unbiased analysis of the global automotive headliners market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the automotive headliners market based on material (foam-backed cloth, cotton-napped cloth, synthetic cloth, and perforated cloth), headliner type (hardtop and soft-top), vehicle (compact, mid-sized, premium, luxury, LCV, and HCV), and sales channel (OEM and aftermarket), across six major regions of the world.

