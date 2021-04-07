Asbestos removal survey and testing company Ice Asbestos announce busy period

Nottingham, UK, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Asbestos removal and surveyors for Nottingham and the Midlands. ICE asbestos www.iceasbestos.com have been very busy despite the circumstances due to covid.

ICE Asbestos did some small domestic removal work on AIB Panels in a block of flats. The job was small, with limited area to move, but they still allowed access for other tenants in the building. Despite the size of the workspace, they were still able to get a three stage with one in the hallway. The main operative for this job was Jim.

ICE Asbestos were also able to do some asbestos removal work in a local hospital this month, and also a small removal job in a dental practice in Manchester.

Tony MD at ICE Asbestos comments.

“The current lockdown has brought lots of challenges but also lots of new exciting business..’’

For further information contact:-

Tony Easy

ICE Asbestos

43b Plains Road

Mapperley,

Nottingham,

NG3 5JU

Ph: 0115 913 1500

Website: https://www.iceasbestos.com/