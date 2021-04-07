ODM Public School Celebrates 32nd Foundation Day

Bhubaneswar, Odisha, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — ODM Public School, one of the most prominent and student preferred CBSE school in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has celebrated its 32nd Foundation Day on 19th March 2021. Amid this continuing pandemic situation, the celebration was held with extreme caution, social distancing, compulsory mask-wearing, no in-person attendance of students, proper sanitation, and fulfilling other guidelines that the Government has issued. Besides ODM Public School associates, all the teachers, central office members, and support staff have participated in this jubilant ceremony and shared their experience during this 32 year of glory and success.

Addressing the lawful gathering, Professor Bhaskar Narayan Thorat, Director of ICT-IOC, who was the chief guest of the evening, congratulated all the teachers and staff members of ODM Public School for their sincerity and dedication, which has helped the school to establish itself as a leading and trusted name in the education industry. Reflecting on the three decades of educational excellence, he further added, “Due to the constant improvement in the quality of education, modern infrastructure, continuous top result deliverance by ODM students, and hard work of all the teachers and employees have played a significant role in ODM Public School being one of the best CBSE School of India. From national level accolades to the global fame for delivering holistic development of students, ODM Public School is now a name of transcendence for its innovation and extemporization in the field of education.

ODM Public School’s award portfolio includes Times Business Award for Best School of the Year, National School Awards for Most Technically Advanced and Residential School in India, Times Business Award for Times Educationist of the Year (Dr. S. Minaketan, Chairman, ODM Educational Group), World Education Awards for Best Use of ICT By the School Management, Shire Award for Commendable Achievement in Education, National School Awards for Best Use of EdTech in School, Allen Gurukul Award, and more.

Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, Founder & Chairman of ODM Educational Group, congratulated the entire team on achieving this remarkable milestone and expressed his gratitude towards parents and students for their belief and trust in the institution the last three decades. During his speech, he added, “In this journey of three decades with countless ups and downs, with hundreds of prestigious awards and accolades, with unparallel trust and belief, ODM has brought forward a new world of education where students get empowered with holistic development, sincerity and dedication to bridge the difference between dreams and reality.

To celebrate the accomplishments and success, ODM has successfully planned, scheduled, and executed a 5-Day long event plan with all employees’ help, which has consisted of the below-mentioned programs on their respective dates.

Day – 1 – Organ Donation Awareness and Pledge Camp – 15th March 2021 (10 am to 4 pm)

Venue – ODM Public School, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

With the collaboration of Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, ODM Public School has motivated and gathered 80 of its teachers and internal staff members for voluntary organ donation.

Day – 2 – Make Someone’s Life Better – 16th March 2021 (11 am to 2 pm)

Venue – Mancheswar High School, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

To mark our 32nd foundation day in the most socially productive way. ODM employees visited MANCHESWAR HIGH SCHOOL, Bhubaneswar, which ODM has adopted, and interacted, and bonded with the students to make them feel special. This is ODM’s maiden step to bring the children into the mainstream by raising them above challenges.

Day – 2 – Letter to PM – 16th March 2021

Venue – ODM Public School, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

In an attempt to expand the emotion of bonding and affection to the country, the entire ODM, including students, teachers, and staff members, sent postcards to the Honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to invoke the feelings of love & oneness among all.

Day – 3 – Food for Everyone – 17th March 2021 (12 pm to 2 pm)

Venue – Railway Station, Master Canteen, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

On the third day of the journey towards ODM’s 32nd Foundation Day celebration, staffs served food to the needy and poor people. The food was hygienically prepared, and the entire ODM Kitchen took an active role in the fight against hunger – the oldest of all problems of living beings.

Day – 3 – Flash Mob – 17th March 2021 (2 pm to 3 pm)

ODM believes “to send a message to the mob, we have to be a part of it.” As a part of the 32nd Foundation day celebration, ODM teachers and ODMians bend their legs to flash mob at one of the biggest city malls in Bhubaneswar.

Day – 4 – Team Bonding Activities – 18th March 2021

On the fourth day towards the 32nd Foundation Day Celebration, ODM organized a team bonding event with lots of fun activities in order to promote trust, friendship and cooperative skills among all employees.

Day – 5 – Dine Around the Country – 19th March 2021 (5 pm to 7 pm)

ODM aspires to recognize, understand and accept individual differences along with diversity. ODM arranged “DINE AROUND THE COUNTRY” a platform where employees served almost 50 cuisines from 15 states of India to spread the message of oneness and to honor the diversity that holds within its work culture guests and staffs.

About ODM Public School:

Since its establishment in 1989, ODM Public School has constantly been working for providing imparting quality education to students and their betterment. In addition to great infrastructure and ample facilities, ODM is also well-recognized among parents as one of the best CBSE residential schools in Bhubaneswar that offers students well-equipped hostels, modern labs, auditorium, infirmary, multiple sports areas, quality transport facilities, craft and art rooms, and more. At ODM Public School, we have a clear focus on the academic and personal development of students. Thus, continuous improvement of our study environment is the utmost priority to us.