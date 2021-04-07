SEOblog.com Names Eco York Among Best PPC Companies in the United States in 2021

York, Pennsylvania, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Eco York is a reputable digital marketing agency offering affordable search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) management and web marketing services that propel businesses forward. Armed with more than 10 years of industry experience, we ensure all our partner agencies get only high-quality PPC and digital marketing solutions tailored to their needs and demands.

Throughout the years, we’ve helped hundreds of clients implement growth-driven online marketing campaigns and achieve profitable results –and our efforts do not go unnoticed. SEOblog.com recently awarded our PPC firm as one of the Best PPC Companies in the United States in 2021.

“SEO is no longer about keyword stuffing and trying to trick Google to get better rankings,” said Mark Lane, president of Eco York. “It’s all about developing a user experience that is data-driven. Customers are searching for a solution to rank for specific results. It’s a combination of science and art to successfully rank a website.”

Our PPC managers stay abreast of the latest marketing trends and industry developments to help more businesses boost their digital performance. From paid advertising and SEO to web development and social media marketing, we make sure all our marketing solutions are geared towards achieving our clients’ goals in the most efficient way possible.

“Mark and his team put my vision together perfectly. They conducted business with professionalism and promptness. Thank you!” – Katelyn Aldridge | Client

SEOblog.com, a leading thought-leadership website and directory for the best SEO companies , published the “2021 Best PPC Companies in the United States” in late March. Each PPC company was vetted based on expert certifications, client list, online rankings and industry experience, among other qualitative and quantitative factors in its ranking system.

We are pleased to be identified as one of the best PPC companies in the United States by SEOblog.com. Thanks to all our clients, partners and our Eco York team for their continued support to our PPC firm.